Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass? CD Projekt RED denies the rumors – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 will not come up Xbox Game Pass: CD Projekt RED thought that was the case with deny the rumors that were now circulating with some insistence and that wanted the game to land in the Microsoft service catalog.

As you’ve probably read, a clue in a video from Microsoft hinted at the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass, but the Polish development team denied it through a spokesperson, who simply said that there are no plans for the game to debut on Game Pass.

Beyond any commercial agreements with Xbox, Cyberpunk 2077 still has huge growth potential, as the upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will finally arrive in 2022.

On next-gen platforms, the game will finally be able to get closer to what is available on PC and therefore realize its original vision also on consoles, something that was definitely not possible on PS4 and Xbox One, versions that CD Projekt RED did not interest.

Moreover, the game is among the finalists of the Game Awards 2021 in two different categories, including best RPG: an important recognition for a product that still boasts undoubted qualities, on the right hardware.