Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review – perhaps the best expansion pack ever made

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review

A brilliantly written and acted spy thriller set in the middle of Night City and the overarching story of Cyberpunk 2077. Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Editor: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Releases: September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023 In: windows

windows Of: steam, GOG

steam, GOG Price: £25/€30/$30 (base game required)

£25/€30/$30 (base game required) Reviewed in: Intel Core i5-9400F, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1660, Windows 10

Cyberpunk 2077’s triumph was that it offered a sprawling story, dozens of hours long, that cohesive around a small number of themes. Or maybe even a single thesis: that the cynical, defensive, self-absorbed voice in your head, personified by former anarcho-trapped rock star Johnny Silverhand, offered only a literal dead end, and that true rebellion in the face of a messy world lay in helping friends. It was Frank Capra with robotic arms and samurai swords, and I ate it up.

V doesn’t go to Washington on Phantom Liberty, but Washington comes to her. CD Projekt Red’s major expansion to the first-person role-playing game opens up a new district and a new cast of characters, including the president of the New United States and an elderly sleeping spy played by Idris Elba. The themes remain the same, but the thesis is being tested: how can you help your friends if you don’t know who they are and if their goals are mutually exclusive?



The Phantom Liberty cinematic trailer shows events seven years before the game begins.

Long before you have to think about that, you’ll meet Songbird. She’s a government hacker and will call you for a job about two-thirds of the way into Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, or immediately, if she chooses to skip straight to the Phantom Liberty missions from character creation.

The job involves heading to Dogtown, a previously inaccessible district of Night City that is under the control of Barghest, a private army led by former NUSA soldier Colonel Kurt Hansen. The police don’t go there and the entrance is strictly controlled, but the bait for V is that Songbird says he can fix the chip in your head, the one that allows you to have regular meetings with Keanu Reeves and the one that is killing you.









Phantom Liberty is an expansion, but it’s as big and long as many indie games. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/CD Projekt Red

The bait for players is that Dogtown is perhaps the densest Cyberpunk district yet. After a brief sequence in the abandoned parking lot of a half-built sports stadium, you’ll emerge into the market that now sits on what was once the stadium concourse. I can only compare this step to my first moments in Half-Life 2’s City 17, almost twenty years ago, when a surveillance droid, Dr. Breen’s PSAs, and a mocking Combine soldier let me know I had arrived. to the new world.

Dogtown Market does the same, but by 2023 standards. The shouts of street vendors rise above the shrill news reports playing on television screens perched on the countertop of a noodle bar behind which the cooks shake and stir their pans. A jawless cyborg wants to show you his elbow flamethrowers, a pair of familiar-looking Braindance salesmen are planning a revolution from the back of their refurbished pickup truck buried under a mountain of trash, and a kid climbs up on a stool for you. can see from behind. the table where he advertises his cyberware preem. In the spaces between these vendors, there are people everywhere: eating, drinking, spray painting, dancing, chatting, reading, sleeping, or just passing through.

Then you step out again, or rather glide, in a way I won’t spoil, into the streets of Dogtown. The first thing that catches your eye is maybe the glowing pyramid, which you’ll later discover houses a nightclub, or maybe the floating barge in the sky with the giant image of Kurt Hansen’s face on the side, which you’ll learn has the habit of floating. in the background of scenes as a reminder of where he is going.

Sometimes Songbird appears to you like Johnny, like a hologram inside your brain. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/CD Projekt Red

Narrative urgency takes over at this point, and you’re out: you next meet with the president and then Solomon Reed, the spy played by the aforementioned Elba. You’ll spend much of your time in Phantom Liberty talking to these characters and others, and the writing and acting are as strong or even stronger than in the original game.

It’s hard to talk about why without spoilers, especially since Phantom Liberty’s set missions are as likely to feature interesting, high-stakes conversations as combat scenarios. There’s one mission in particular that reaches Bond’s peak as you infiltrate an exclusive group of high society, get out of trouble with a shady villain, and then play several games of roulette while trying to get information from two arms dealers. Each new conversation increases the tension, and when that tension is broken mid-mission it is with a musical performance, not a gunfight.

While Phantom Liberty hits these marks of spy thriller well, what struck me most was how natural and human Cyberpunk’s characters seem in the smaller, more intimate moments. I met the president of NUSA while we drank beers and listened to the radio together, I danced and shared dreams with a spy looking for a way out the night before a big operation. It helps that almost every character you meet is already known before you show up, which means the exposition (about political maneuvering, corporate wars, covert operations gone wrong) always feels personal. None of this should be as notable as it is, but Phantom Liberty manages to make world-building, level design, and writing work together, cyberhand in power glove, like few other big-budget games do.

The Braindance salesmen in the van are the founders of CD Projekt Red. Surrounded by blue screens of death. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/CD Projekt Red

When it’s time to stop talking, there’s combat, stealth, and hacking, all of which have been improved with the free-for-all Update 2.0 and its completely revamped RPG systems. The buffs are the most obvious beneficiary: gone are the countless percentage stat boosts that reduced the time it took to aim down sights by 10% or increased the accuracy of your SMG by 3%. A perk tree like Reflex now offers the ability to dash into the air and block bullets with a sword, and percentage increases are mostly limited to satisfying, stackable methods for, say, regaining stamina for dismembering people.

The changes to all of these progression systems are substantial enough that starting an old saved patch will refund all of your previous upgrade points so you can reinvest them, and a Ripperdoc will invite you to come in and redeploy your newly rebalanced one. cyberware. Whatever decisions you make with your replay, it seems much easier to create a coherent character build. I watched from Hugh Jackman in Swordfish to Gerard Butler in literally any Gerard Butler movie and I have no regrets. It’s even worth visiting a wardrobe, as clothing is no longer a form of armor and therefore it is no longer necessary to dress up like John le Carré’s Biker Hippie Rodeo Clown just to get some extra stat points.

Phantom Liberty’s character design is impressive even in side missions. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/CD Projekt Red

Is it fair to judge this free update in a review of the paid expansion? I’m not sure. For Phantom Liberty’s part, it adds a sixth perk tree, Relic, with its own upgrade points. Relic offers different options for different playstyles, with abilities that allow for automatic cloaking and vulnerability detection, although the main draw for me is a cyberware weaponization upgrade that makes hitting people with your robotic arms until they explode. a viable tactic.

With or without the expansion, and even as someone who enjoyed Cyberpunk 2077 at the time of release, it’s clearly much improved now. Does that mean Update 2.0 and/or Phantom Liberty make Cyberpunk 2077 perfect, or even bug-free? No and no. I experienced, for example, some animation glitches and an instance where Idris Elba got stuck during a scheduled combat encounter and I had to reload to the last save. What has changed, in my opinion, is that these issues now exist within acceptable limits. I no longer feel like I have to give up all my praise for the things the game does well.

And he gets many things right. When Phantom Liberty was first announced, I was a little disappointed that it didn’t continue V’s story from the end of Cyberpunk 2077. Given everything the ending entails, or can entail, I couldn’t see how a mid-game expansion could add anything of narrative importance. I shouldn’t have worried. One of Phantom Liberty’s great strengths is that, despite Dogtown’s secure borders, it is in no way separated from the rest of the story. You can leave Dogtown halfway to take on some missed side quests or call your girl Judy to talk about what you did with the president the night before. The result is an expansion that reflects, refracts and enriches the game that surrounds it. If you’ve never played Cyberpunk 2077 before and purchase the expansion, Phantom Liberty is an absurdly lush and exciting 20-hour long side quest; If you’ve played it before, it’s a can’t-miss opportunity to meet old friends and make some new ones in Night City.

This review is based on a review version of the game provided by developers CD Projekt Red.