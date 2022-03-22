Cyberpunk 2077 receives patch 1.52 with improvements and bug fixes

CD Projekt RED has released the patch notes for the update 1.52 from Cyberpunk 2077, a new version that has already been released and will gradually reach all the platforms on which the game is available, that is, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. this new patch fix certain bugs and glitches of the futuristic role-playing game, errors related to various sections of the game such as the gameplay, the missions, the interface, the graphics or the behavior of the characters in the open world.

In regards to the gameplayFor example, fixed a bug that caused wrecked Nomad cars to appear in the middle of the road when driving fast. The laminated bulletproof vest has also been introduced as loot in Japantown, the ability to buy a makeover we already have has been prevented and the shower interaction has been added in the Nomad camp.

Graphical, interface and platform-specific fixes

Other bugs that this Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 has fixed are related to the open world behavior, such as a bug that caused the body of the Corpos that commit suicide in a certain part of the game to rise without further ado after said action. Also fixed bug that caused requested vehicles to spawn in a location far away from the player. To level graphic and interface Certain bugs have been fixed, such as vegetation not being affected by weather effects, as well as other strange behavior of objects, characters and menus.

Finally, CD Projekt RED has also notified certain news specific to certain platforms: on PS5, for example, the graphic quality of the wet asphalt has been improved so that it reflects as much as the computer version, and also problems when importing games from PS4 have been solved. On Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Fixed the issue where the player was locked out when the controller was disconnected. New generation consoles have received a fix that allows you to change video settings without all options being marked as enabled by default.

Cyberpunk 2077 It is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.