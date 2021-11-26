Cyberpunk 2077 redemption! On Steam it is receiving a lot of positive reviews • Eurogamer.it

Tech

The rebirth of Cyberpunk 2077?

It’s been a year since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and now things are changing as it has received a lot of positive reviews on Steam. It seems that new players who arrived thanks to black friday or other types of offers have experienced the game without the pressure of the negative reviews that the game received massively during its launch. Recall that throughout 2021, CD Projekt Red has made a lot of efforts to improve the game through important updates.

Who drew attention to the wave of positive reviews on Steam for Cyberpunk 2077 is Paweł Sasko, quest director of CD Projekt Red. Sasko was the lead mission designer for both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 and, not surprisingly, is heavily involved in both games and the audience response to them.

Sasko posted a message on Twitter noting that there have been a lot of positive Steam reviews for Cyberpunk 2077 from new players. Along with Sasko’s tweet is a screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077’s Steam page, showing some information about the game’s profile. Notably, recent player feedback for Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam is 84% ​​positive, which translates into Steam’s “very positive” tag.

A “very positive” perception of Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely something CD Projekt Red should be happy about. The team is currently working on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of the game that will arrive next year.

Source: Dualshockers

