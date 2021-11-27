Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the top of the Steam rankings, with many positive reviews – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 is back at the top of the best-selling games chart on Steam thanks to the 50% discount applied to the game during the Black Friday promotions of the Valve platform. Not only that, the game in these hours is accumulating numerous positive reviews from users.

For the uninitiated, until December 1 Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam is on offer at 29.99 euros, against the 59.99 euro list. At the time of writing, the latest CD Projekt RED effort is, as already mentioned above, in the first position in the ranking of the best-selling games of the store, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2, also discounted by 50%, and Farming Simulator 22, the new edition of the agricultural life simulator available a few days ago (here our review).

Meanwhile, the quest director of Cyberpunk 2077, Paweł Sasko, took the opportunity to gloat on Twitter that new buyers are showering the game with positive reviews.

Thanks to this rather attractive discount, many players have therefore decided to give the work of CD Projekt RED a chance, paying a much lower price for the game and being able to enjoy the improvements made with the patches published in the last year. A very different perspective compared to those who instead played Cyberpunk 2077 at launch and were disappointed by the very high expectations not met. Which brings us back to the “Let’s Talk It” released yesterday, in which we discussed how the general sentiment towards Cyberpunk 2077 may actually change over the years.