Cyberpunk 2077, sales of 17.3 million copies but the goal was 30 million – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 has totaled to date sales for 17.3 million copies, according to analysts’ estimates: an excellent result for any production, but in this case the forecasts of CD Projekt RED aimed to reach 30 million copies.

In short, we are talking about a 65% drop compared to the target, mainly determined by delays related to the Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap, which has postponed updates and free DLCs to 2022, as well as the protracted wait for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, postponed to 2022.

In between the well known problems of the PS4 and Xbox One editions, the first even removed from the PlayStation Store for several months, then restored but still “not recommended” by Sony, who wanted to warn its users about the quality of the game on the previous generation platforms.

Only in the last few days it seems that some issues have embarked on a path of resolution, see the negotiation underway for the lawsuit with the investors, but it is clear that the Polish studio should have concentrated its energies to recover ground in terms of contents and updates. , and failing to do so he missed an opportunity.

At this point everything will depend on what CD Projekt RED will be able to achieve during this year, and perhaps in this sense the excellent next-gen versions will justify the wait, managing to relaunch the sales of the game as desired by the developers.