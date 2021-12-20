Cyberpunk 2077, that’s why there are no police chases in the game – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 It does not include chases with the police, and the quest director Pawel Sasko wanted to explain the reason for this choice, replaced in the game by the instant appearance of agents when needed.

Within days of the conclusion of the class action action against CD Projekt RED, which will pay $ 1.8 million to shareholders, Sasko spoke on the matter during a recent livestream, saying firstly that not all titles open world boast this feature.

The quest director wanted to joke by saying that for example the next game of Sonic and Elden Ring does not include chases with the police, instead present in his memory only in GTA and Watch Dogs.

Archived the lines, Sasko then revealed the concrete reasons so police chases are not present in Cyberpunk 2077, which is a mix of technical limitations of the graphics engine and lack of time for such a thing to work.

The developers were therefore forced to give up implementing the chases, which at this point will hardly find a place in one of the next updates, as the Polish studio is already quite busy finalizing the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Cyberpunk 2077, coming soon. in 2022.