Cyberpunk 2077, the lawsuit with investors in the negotiation phase – Nerd4.life

There it causes legal action against CD Projekt RED by investors due to the problematic launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has entered the stage of negotiation: the parties are seeking an agreement.

As reported, a few months ago the lawsuits against CD Projekt RED went from four to just one, simplifying at least a scenario that remains anything but enviable for the Polish studio.

The development team had in fact been accused of having deceived their investors about the actual quality of Cyberpunk 2077, with particular reference to the statements on the console versions: according to the words of CD Projekt RED, the game ran surprisingly well on PS4 and Xbox One.

The many controversies that broke out in conjunction with the launch of the action RPG resulted in a lot of headaches for the company, which among other things saw Cyberpunk 2077 removed from the PS Store due to too many refund requests by users.

In short, it was definitely not a good period for the development team, which is however trying to put this moment behind. The decision to find a agreement with investors filing the lawsuit is a clear sign of such intentions.