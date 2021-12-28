Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the best-selling and played games on Steam in 2021 – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the best selling games and more played on Steam during 2021, despite the well-known controversies about bugs, glitches and performances which, however, mainly concerned the console version of the CD Projekt RED action RPG.

Yesterday we brought back the list of the most successful games on Steam in 2021, and Cyberpunk 2077 appears in both the list of the most played titles and the best selling titles, in this case ending in the silver category along with products like Resident Evil Village, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Age of Empires 4.

In fact, sales of Cyberpunk 2077 were lower than expected, but in any case quite consistent if we consider that only with the preorder the Polish team outperformed several valuable competitors.

Moreover, in the category of the most played on Steam, only those titles capable of totaling ended up over 200,000 players at the same time, this too is a far from despicable goal for Cyberpunk 2077.

In short, wanting to be witty, we could talk about the most successful fail ever, but it is clear that the situation does not lend itself to a superficial reading and it is above all among console users who register the greatest controversies to date.

We will see if Cyberpunk 2077’s promised upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, postponed to 2022, will be able to solve what currently arises as a problem of trust and esteem towards the team.