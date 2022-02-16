Cyberpunk 2077 will help you find your soul mate on Valentine’s Day

CD Projekt RED has always believed in his Cyberpunk 2077despite the problems that have gripped it since its launch in stores.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X | S update of the game is not yet available, but apparently the Polish developer seems much more willing to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the feast of lovers.

Between one sexy dating simulator and another, CDPR has in fact chosen today – February 14 – to give a small gift to all players.

As reported on the official social page of the game, CD Projekt has in fact published some very special images, designed only and exclusively for surprise your future partner.

«The city of dreams, or the city of love! “, reads the official post of CDPR. “Just because these pickup phrases are a little kitschy doesn’t mean they don’t work!”

The message continues: “Try one and come back to thank us later. Ideas about trailer phrases what other characters could use? Don’t be shy! “

Just below, a gallery showing some images of various characters in the game – including Johnny Silverhand, played as always by Keanu Reeves – accompanied by various phrases that are really very … spicy.

Leaving aside for a moment the towing techniques suggested by the social media managers of CDPR, you have read that a new mod of Cyberpunk 2077 released a few days ago introduces a new gameplay feature that was strangely missing in the base game?

Seriously, let’s remember that CD Projekt’s game was one of the best-selling video games of 2021, which shouldn’t be underestimated at all.

Finally, there are those who have transformed Night City into a surprising three-dimensional diorama, thus making the city of V and his companions definitely more beautiful to see.