Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Lucy sets out to conquer Netflix – here is her dubbing actress

On Netflix, you can watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in streaming since September 13th. We reveal how you know the voices of Lucy, David and company.

Warsaw – CD Projekt RED is best known for the Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. Although the latter got off to a poor start, the game turned out to be a real hit. Today, the game is also available as an anime on Netflix. The next game from the Warsaw studio will thus become an anime. In 2021, the Witcher universe will also be entitled to an anime. Fans are already excited about Cyberpunk Edgerunners and celebrating the series. We reveal who is behind the voices of Lucy, David, Maine and the others.

Series name Cyberpunk: Edge Runners Available from September 13, 2022 director* Hiroyuki Imaishi Film producers* Saya Elder, Bartosz Sztybor, Satoru Homma Studio Studio Trigger streaming service netflix

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Lucy, David and Co. Voiceover Preview

Here are the German dubbing actors: Since September 13, we can finally see the animated series of the AAA title Cyberpunk 2077. There are a total of 10 episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix. And just a few days after its release, the series is hugely successful and extremely well received. Social media is flooded with posts that rave about the series. Many people fell in love with one character in particular: Lucy. The badass Netrunner is already the darling of many fans.

For many fans, the voices of the German dubbers* of Lucy, David and company sound very familiar. This can be explained in particular by the fact that you certainly know many dubbers* from other films and series. Here are the German voice actors of Cyberpunk Edgerunners characters:

Lucy Gabrielle Pietermann David Konstantin von Jascheroff Maine Torben Liebrecht Gloria Katharina Spiering Kiwi Anne Helm Rebecca Laura Oettel Ripperdoc hunter simon

That’s why you know the voices of Lucy, David and the others: Does Lucy’s voice in Cyberpunk Edgerunners sound familiar to you? No wonder, because she is also the voice of actresses like Emma Watson or Emilia Clarke. So Lucy’s voice might sound familiar to you from the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Harry Potter or of course Game of Thrones. The teaser gives you a first look at Cyberpunk Edgerunners:

Constantin von Jascheroff, who lends his voice to David in Cyberpunk Edgerunners, is also the French voice of Taron Eggerton (Kingsman) and KJ Apa (Riverdale). Additionally, he also talks about battle droids in the Star Wars saga. If Maine’s voice sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve watched plenty of superhero movies. Indeed, besides Maine, Torben Liebrecht also lends his voice to the characters of Tom Hardy (Venom, The Revenant) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange, 12 Years a Slave).

Anne Helm is also known in superhero movies: she lends her voice to Harley Quinn, or Margot Robbie. She also provides the dubbing of Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect). In Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Anne Helm voices Kiwi. Finally, some fans will certainly recognize the voice of the Ripperdoc. Nothing surprising in this, since Simon Jäger not only doubles the Doc, but also gives his voice to Matt Damon (Jason Bourne). In addition, he also dubbed Rami Malek (James Bond, Night at the Museum), Simon Pegg (Star Trek) and Heath Ledger as the Joker (source: synchronkartei.de).

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: These actors lend their English and Japanese voices to the characters

All English voice actors*: Cyberpunk Edgerunners is available in multiple languages ​​including English. Here are the English voice actors of the animated series:

Lucy Emily Lo David Zach Aguilar Maine William Christopher Stephens Gloria Gloria Garayua Kiwi Stephanie Wong Rebecca Alex Cazares Ripperdoc Borge Etienne

If you watch a lot of anime in English, you might hear a few well-known voices* in Cyberpunk Edgerunners English dubs. Thus, Emi Lo, the English voice of Lucy, gives her voice to Suma in Demon Slayer or to Mirai Shishio in Dr. Stone. Zach Aguilar, the voice of David, also speaks Arthur Pendragon in The Seven Deadly Sins, Colt in Hunter x Hunter or even Tanjiro in Demon Slayer.

Japanese synchro: For those who want to feel like they’re watching an anime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners is of course available in Japanese. After all, what are subtitles for? You will hear the voices of the following voice actors:

Lucy Aoi Yūki David KENN Maine Hiroki Touchi Gloria Yurika Hino Kiwi Takako Honda Rebecca Tomoyo Kurasawa Ripperdoc Kenjiro Tsuda

Lucy’s Japanese voice in Cyberpunk Edgerunners is provided by Aoi Yūki. Yūki also lends her voice to Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins, Kayo Hinazuki from Erased or Sayaka Natori in Your Name. KENN, the voice of David, you may also know Secco from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Leopold Vermillion from Black Clover and Toya Setsuno from Hero Academia.

