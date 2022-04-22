Cybersecurity: Do not connect your cell phone to any USB port, they could steal all your photos | airports | coffee shops | USB ports | hacker | cybercriminals | handshaking | JuiceJacking | TECHNOLOGY

More than one will have run out of battery mobile in the middle of a public road, be it in an airport, shopping center, bus station or even in a cafeteria. For these cases, a USB port can save the day, but will it be the safest?

The experts in cyber security alert different dangers that we must take into account when connecting our devices to public USB ports or unknown computers. Which are? Coming up next, we tell you.

‘Handshaking’ or ‘JuiceJacking’, two dangers for connecting the cell phone to any USB port

When we connect a smartphone to a public USB port, anyone runs the risk that it has been previously modified by a cybercriminal for the purpose of stealing or injecting informationin what is known as ‘Juice Jacking‘.

Cybercriminals can modify USB ports to extract or inject information. / Getty Images

“In these types of attacks, file theft could be as simple as programming a malicious device to be plugged into the socket where the USB plugs in, and if they do pair, attackers could invade a person’s privacy and transfer sensitive data such as messages or photos over the connection”said Camilo Gutiérrez, Head of Laboratory at ESET Latam.

Likewise, cybercriminals also need our help to carry out their misdeeds. “For the attack to be successful, the user must allow the synchronization of their device with the attacker’s”Gutierrez said. For this to be possible, the victim needs to “grant permissions for file access”.

Connecting the cell phone to any USB port can be dangerous. (Getty Images)

On the other hand, it is not the only tool used by ‘hackers’ to access our computers. We also have the ‘handshaking‘, a term that refers to the connection between the mobile device and the computer via a USB cable. Even if it seems like a simple or routine activity, leaves a significant amount of data at the mercy of cybercriminals (such as phone number, contact list, fingerprints, messages, among others).

“Each smartphone transfers to the computer basic information such as device name, manufacturer and serial number. As a result, the device can serve as a unique identifier for anyone that may be interested in collecting data for later use”revealed, for his part, Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky.

What are the malicious software applied in these cases and their consequences

We have already mentioned two practices (or techniques) used by cybercriminals to access our information for later sale, publication in Internet forums or blackmail. However, the limits do not exist and hackers will be able to do whatever they want with the data.

Spokespersons for cybersecurity firms Kaspersky and ESET agree that ‘Handshaking’ or ‘JuiceJacking’ attacks are used to install trojan viruses on compromised cell phones. This with the aim of obtain information without the user realizing that they are being attacked.

Cybercriminals can steal information from cell phones and sell it, publish it and even blackmail it. (Photo: Getty Images)

In turn, depending on the malicious software, it will be necessary to be careful about installing apps from unknown sourceswhich can spy on our activities in the background.

What to do if I need to charge my cell phone in a public USB port

While it is true that connecting our cell phones to public USB ports or computers poses a risk, the information will not be on a tray for hackers as long as we take proper care. As we have already said, they might need our help granting permissions or downloading unknown apps to install their viruses. So, What can I do if I need to recharge the battery?

From Kaspersky they indicate that if we find a electric power outlet and a USB port, it is recommended to connect the cell phone with the first of these, since these “yes they are safe”.

Connecting the cell phone to the power outlet is one of the safest ways to charge the battery. / Getty Images

However, they are not always available (imagine you are in another country and you don’t have an adapter). “A wide variety of cell phones and tablets offer select functionality of the connection between file transfer, exclusively battery charging, or both. For this reason it is important to verify that file transfer mode is not enabled by default”the head of the ESET Latam laboratory explained to El Comercio.

In other words, You have to configure the cell phone so that when we connect it to a USB port or computer it only charges the battery and do not transfer data.

Here are some other tips to keep in mind:

When connecting the cable, select the option on the device “only charging” for connection

for connection Turn off the device before connecting it (with this we prevent it from being possible to access the file system)

Use an external battery

Use a USB data blocker. These are adapters with both USB input and output ports, which allow power supply, but block data exchange

Have a properly configured security solution

Being cautious about the apps we download or the permissions we grant

The term “Handshaking” refers to the connection that occurs between the mobile device and the computer through USB cables. This action exposes an enormous amount of information. / Getty Images

What do I do if my cell phone is infected by malicious software?

Experts indicate that the best thing we can do in the event of being victims of a cyberattack is, first of all,change access credentials and services linked to the equipment. This way we can prevent hackers from entering our accounts and stealing information.

They also advise, if you have an Android cell phone, restart the phone in safe mode and remove suspicious applications. How I do this? A) Yes:

Press and hold the button off Press the restart option for a few seconds and choose ‘Reboot in safe mode’ After restarting, go to Settings, Downloaded Applications and look for apps with strange names or that we do not remember having installed After doing the sweep of applications, manually restart the computer

By last, We recommend the general public to avoid plugging their cell phones into unknown USB sockets., as well as street computers, since, as we have been able to observe, there are dangers of all kinds that could lead to cybercrimes. It’s also important to be aware of the apps we download and be careful about the permissions we grant. Finally, our most valuable data is in our cell phone and an oversight can be fatal.