Cybersecurity: how one of the best places to work in Argentina works

90 percent of its employees think that Lightech is a great place to work (Credits: Lightech Press)

According to a national climate study by Great Place To Work Argentina (GPTW), held in 2019, the 62 percent of employees think their workplace is a great place to work; while in Lightech that percentage amounts to 93 percent.

The company specialized in cybersecurity has been operating since 1996. With the aim to help companies become more cybersecureprovides, manages and monitors detection and protection technology.

“The cybersecurity is not a battle, it is a war. And it is released 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. With literally thousands of new threats and attacks per day, something must be done today to not be worse off than yesterday, because tomorrow may be too late”, they say from Lightech. Among its clients are companies from various sectors: telecommunications, media, industry, commerce, finance, retail, agriculture, energy and others.

To protect these companies, Lightech has a Security Operations Center with ISO 27001 certification -an international norm that accredits the good management of information- that works 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

During the pandemic they decided, for the first time, to participate for the GPTW certificate and survey their 48 employees. The percentages are successful: the 100 percent believes that managers conduct business honestly, ethically and competently, the 98 percent you think you have the possibility to take time off to deal with personal matters if you need it, and that same percentage considers that he receives good treatment regardless of his position in the company and that he can be himself in his workplace, and the 95 percent he is proud to tell others where he works.

These results earned the company the nomination as one of the best sites (up to 250 employees) to work for in Argentina, one of the best companies to work for in technology, and one of the 50 best companies to work for in Latin America (up to 100 employees). “Lightech’s differential element is a genuine open-door atmosphere where everyone can be the best version of themselves, betting on the permanent training and to teamwork to fulfill the mission of making the world a little more cyber-secure”, explains Álvaro Pereira Paz, CEO of Lightech.

The transparent and open communication it is one of its characteristics. The purpose is that collaborators -or employees- can talk with their leaders, so the generation of a comfortable and welcoming work environment is essential.

In addition, they ensure that teamwork and collaboration they are essential for people to develop alongside the company and achieve better long-term interpersonal ties.

The world of cybersecurity is a very dynamic ecosystem, where everything happens very fast. That is why the firm considers that the constant updating, training and specialization they are also essential to meet new challenges and provide better services to their customers.

The company also highlights that among its attributes are the technical expertisethe leading alliances, the trajectory, reputation and flexibility, the focus on safety and the careful and quality service.

Although Lightech was recognized as one of the best places to work in Latin America, the CEO considers that the achievement is just a starting point: “We arrived at this through a constant and genuine concern for all our collaborators; for their training, their benefits, their development and everything we can do so that each one of them can be the best possible version of themselves. Now, this has to be done with talent, you have to attract and you have to retain, so that every day you choose to continue being in Lightech”.