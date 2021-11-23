Cybersecurity, the Academy at Sicurezza 2021 to defend against hackers

News of new cyb attacks continues

er: whether they are public bodies or private organizations, the objectives of hackers and cyber criminals are increasingly ambitious and their actions violate archives of sensitive data, endangering the stability of the realities they affect and creating a situation of risk for millions of users. Data shows that cyber threats are on the rise in the first half of 2021 as well, in particular the serious attacks which, considering an analyzed sample of 1,053 events, grew by 24% compared to the same period in 2020. S.

i estimate 170 severe attacks per month versus 156 per month last year.

In particular, cybercrime attacks increased by 21%, accounting for 88% of the total. Furthermore, the attacks are not only more numerous, but are, at the same time, more serious: according to the assessment of the severity, in the first six months of 2021, those with “very important” and “critical” effects are 74% of the total (Source Clusit, 2021). In this context, especially in a market that is now increasingly oriented towards digital and entirely cloud solutions, even security cannot do without security (physical and digital) to protect corporate assets and safeguard business continuity. Because of this at Sicurezza 2021, it will be back at Fiera Milano until 24 November



the Cyber ​​Security Arena, by Business International.

In the three days of work – from 22 to 24 November – the top cybersecurity experts will tell the scenarios and answer the questions of the operators. Among others, Gabriele Faggioli, President of Clusit; the “good” hacker Stefano Fratepietro, CEO of Tesla Consulting and Cso, Be Shaping the Future and academics of the caliber of Michele Colajanni, Professor of Cybersecurity at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the University of Bologna, Stefano Mele, Partner – Head of the Cybersecurity Department and co-Head of the Privacy Department of Gianni & Origoni and Roberto Setola, Director of the Masters in Homeland Security at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome. Born with the aim of providing a broad vision on future scenarios, the Arena offers a training and information program built on the needs of producers, security managers and installers which will alternate daily two Cyber ​​Security Talks, in-depth meetings with sector experts who will give their own vision on the main trends, and a Cyber ​​Security Tips, a short-term training moment, with advice and suggestions to be put into practice immediately.