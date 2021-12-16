Cybersecurity: the most sought after profiles. There are also offers to work in smart working

Highly sought after professionals also for smart working

What are the key figures most requested by the market? The cyber risk analyst who analyzes and manages the main risks in a corporate IT network, the CISO, that is to say Chief information security officer, the one who authorizes or not all measures concerning corporate IT security, security consulting engineering, the engineer who deals with company software, the cybersecurity governance specialist, in charge of monitoring the information security management system, the policy officer on cyber security, who has the task of defining the IT security guidelines and the data protection security officer who has legal and regulatory expertise of financial services, is the guardian of security and protects privacy. And again the risk manager who prepares the corporate risk prevention plan also with antivirus and anti-espionage solutions to prepare for the so-called cyber attacks. Cyber ​​security professionals are undoubtedly among the most sought after at the moment and especially after the pandemic and with the significant increase in smart working workers and have become fundamental. They are so in demand because cybersecurity deals with protecting computer systems and personal information from theft, duplication, suspicious access, phenomena that have undoubtedly intensified with remote work.

