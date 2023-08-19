“Cycle is my medicine, I train for a living”

realized | This morning we had the opportunity to meet Omar Rojas, a fighter for life who fights every day to cope with his Parkinson’s, in the framework of a talk given to the boys of Vitralen Secondary School, where he told them his life story. , the dialogue with Infotech 4.0 begins by pointing out that: “I’m 58 years old, I’ve had Parkinson’s disease for 15 years, and well, we’re in a fight and I’ve been fighting my disease for five years, before I couldn’t act. Because my wife was sick and I was dedicated to taking care of her, my wife went to heaven and I take her here, she’s always with me, and well, I’ve spent my life moving forward, fighting her, fighting her before I could do that I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t walk, it was hard for me to move and well, all the doctors insisted, I traveled all over Argentina and Arrived in Buenos Aires, there he found that physical activity works for me Well, it was the bicycle itself, for me it is the medicine”Stand out.

In regards to first contact with the bicycle, he remembers: “When he starts cycling I start like I’m a kid who starts walking at the age of five and starts collapsing, I start falling like that till I does not become immobile, because with Parkinson’s it is very difficult to do stability, but I did, as if I had just started walking, and well I managed to endure the disease, I achieved security and Now I run 180, 200 to 310 kms” he proudly tells.

A bricklayer by profession remembers that he was never “delivered”, and today he is a broadcaster of the fight against the disease, then he confirms: “With attitude and positive mind you can achieve”and reaffirms “Cycle is my medicine for me”, he who runs prepares to win the trophy, I prepare to live” He confirms that tears welled up in his eyes.

Maria Rosa Rolando, local referent of Realico Park, introduces Omar Rojas to the boys

Rojas, who was welcomed by the Realico Park group, which brings together people suffering from this disease in its different stages, will dedicate these two days here in our city to spread his example and this Sunday he will Will depart from Ricardo in the morning. In Realico Balbin has access to General Pico, then to Santa Rosa, Vila Iris, Bahía Blanca and from there to Capitol Federal. “Where will I go for a whole month” He confirms, a raid that will take them a total of 7200 kms.

For this symbolic start, all local and regional cyclists, athletes or fans are invited to accompany them for a few kilometers towards General Pico.