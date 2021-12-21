Cycling, alcohol and drug addiction: Ullrich hospitalized in Mexico

According to German newspaper Bild, at the base of the new collapse of the former cyclist there would be the rupture of the relationship with his girlfriend Elizabeth Napoles

It seemed to be clear again for Jan Ullrich. The 1997 Tour de France winner had appeared smiling again in the last events he had taken part in.

Even in the last shot posted on social media he joked with the new king of Grand Tours, Tadej Pogacar. However, in the last period, the German born in 1973 seems to have run into the old problems again, namely alcohol and drug addictions. And, according to what was reported by the German newspaper Bild, the sample was hospitalized in a clinic in Mexico waiting to return home.

Shoulder strap – Ullrich’s crisis would have worsened during a stopover in the middle of the return trip to Germany after a stay in Cuba. After hospitalization Jan will return to Switzerland, where he had already undergone therapy to get out of the tunnel of his addictions. A treatment that so far seemed to have paid off. According to local media reports, the breakup of the relationship with his girlfriend Elizabeth Napoles would be at the basis of the new collapse of the former cyclist.

Help – Also according to the German newspaper, even in this difficult moment Jan would have received a visit again from Lance Armstrong, friend and rival during the Tour from 2000 to 2005, won by the American before the revocation for doping. In fact, Armstrong himself had already supported the former opponent in 2018, when his depression had manifested itself openly. Furthermore, also in that year, Ullrich had been arrested on two occasions: initially he had attacked a neighbor in Mallorca, while in the second circumstance he was accused of murder for having tried to strangle a prostitute under the influence of drugs. Then the ascent, thanks also to the support of Lance. At least until the last fall.

