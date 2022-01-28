Cycling, Bernal: ‘I risked my life and remained in a wheelchair’

The Colombian through twitter speaks from the La Sabana clinic where he is hospitalized after the training accident last Monday
That he had risked his life, and not to walk anymore, was understood by the dynamics of the accident, by the damages reported and by the doctors’ reports. Now, Egan Bernal himself says it, or rather writes it on twitter, and it still arouses great emotion. “After having a 95% chance of remaining paraplegic, and almost losing my life doing what I like, today I want to thank God, at the La Sabana Clinic, to all the specialists for doing the impossible, to my family, to the my girlfriend Maria Fernanda and to all of you for your thoughts. I am still in intensive care still waiting for surgery, but trusting in God everything will be fine “.
The crash
The terrible accident that involved Egan Bernal, king of the Giro 2021 and the Tour de France 2019, happened on Monday in Colombia: the 25-year-old from Ineos-Grenadiers had hit a bus at 65 per hour while he was training with other teammates with the time trial bike. Among the main damages, the fractures of the femur and patella and the need to stabilize 6 vertebrae, the most delicate aspect regarding mobility. Now, however, as his Biella manager Giuseppe Acquadro had already told the Gazzetta, things seem to be evolving for the better. Come on Egan.
January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 18:25)
