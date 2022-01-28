Cycling, Bernal: ‘I risked my life and remained in a wheelchair’

That he had risked his life, and not to walk anymore, was understood by the dynamics of the accident, by the damages reported and by the doctors’ reports. Now, Egan Bernal himself says it, or rather writes it on twitter, and it still arouses great emotion. “After having a 95% chance of remaining paraplegic, and almost losing my life doing what I like, today I want to thank God, at the La Sabana Clinic, to all the specialists for doing the impossible, to my family, to the my girlfriend Maria Fernanda and to all of you for your thoughts. I am still in intensive care still waiting for surgery, but trusting in God everything will be fine “.