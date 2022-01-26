Cycling, Bernal operated twice in Colombia. Stay in the ICU

Surgery completed for Egan Bernal, victim of a terrible accident in Colombia yesterday. In the university clinic of La Sabana, the runner of the Ineos Granadiers underwent two different operations: the first involved the fracture of the femur and the open patella and a drain was also applied for a secondary pneumothorax.

The second surgery was of a neurosurgical nature and performed a reduction of a luxofracture with traumatic disc herniation, as well as a stabilization operation that involved six vertebrae. Neurological integrity was guaranteed as stated in the press release from the medical team. The winner of the Giro d’Italia 2021 is hospitalized in intensive care where he will be monitored in the next 72 hours. From the first investigations by the police, one thinks of an error of assessment by the cyclist who did not evaluate the bus stop on the side of the road. The runner was training on the time trial bike.

His team confirmed in a social statement the current conditions of the Colombian climber. Vertebral fractures, femur, patella, a thoracic trauma, a perforated lung and numerous fractured ribs are confirmed, as well as the outcome of the operations.

