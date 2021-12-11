World

Cycling, cars on the group: three Androni riders hit

The accident in Benidorm, Spain: involved Alba, Vigo and Rojas who was transported to hospital and to which three points were applied

Yet another accident. There is no peace for cyclists, the roads remain dangerous at all latitudes. This time it was the Drone Hopper Androni Toys who paid for it: on the first day of training in Benidorm, Spain, three riders of the team were hit by a car, which got back on track just as another direction of travel came for the runners engaged in a slight downhill stretch. The Colombians Brandon Rojas, Juan Diego Alba and the Spaniard Martì Vigo were involved. Rojas got the worst of it. After finishing on the windshield of the car, he remedied a cut in the throat area and a blow to his right knee. Transported to the nearby hospital in Benidorm, the 19-year-old Colombian, after a series of examinations, was ruled out fractures. Subsequently, Rojas, who had three stitches applied to his neck, was discharged. Only a few bruises, however, fortunately for the others.

