Cycling, Daniele Bennati is the new Italy coach. Introduced the new technicians, Marco Villa doubles – OA Sport

The new Italy of cycling was born today in the Sala Biagi of Palazzo Lombardia. Daniele Bennati is officially the new technical commissioner for professionals instead of Davide Cassani, while Marco Villa doubles his role.

Cordiano Dagnoni, President of the Italian Cycling Federation and Marcello Tolu, new general secretary, unveiled the ‘team of coaches’ with Roberto Amadio and Luciano Fusarpoli, respectively responsible for the technical structure of the road and the track.

Everything remains unchanged the sector of the track with Marco Villa which from 2022 will double its commitment by adding the entire female sector alongside the current men’s program which in 2021 gave incredible results.

The absolute new-entry is Daniele Bennati, indicated by Dagnoni himself as a mild and capable breeder. The latter was chosen for the professionals (street) instead of Davide Cassani. The 41-year-old from Arietino boasts an important past as a runner as well as being a precious director of the national teams of the former athlete from Faenza who left the blue magic after the recent World Championships on the road.

Instead, the right arm of the former RAI Sport commentator has been confirmed. Marco Velo will be the sole responsible for the chronometer sector, while Mario Scirea was chosen as the link and link between professionals and under 23.

The news continues with Edoardo Dino Salvoldi who will switch to the juniors on the road, while the women will go to his right arm Paolo Sangalli, ready to engage with elite street women. Brand new job among juniors (women) for Rossella Callovi who thus becomes the first technical woman in the history of Federciclismo.

All the coaches of the Italian national cycling team

Professionals: Daniele Bennati

Under 23 Street: Marino Amadori

Juniors (road and track): Dino Salvoldi

Track Cycling (male and female): Marco Villa

Cyclocross and gravel: Daniele Pontoni

Women’s national road team: Paolo Sangalli

Road time trial: Marco Velo

Team manager of the Italian national team: Roberto Amadio

Youth technical sector: Silvia Epis

Indoor disciplines: Luigi Bielli

Para-cycling: Rino De Candido

Mountain Bike: Mirko Celestino

BMX: Tommaso Lupi

Trials: Angelo Rocchetti

Freesyle BMX: Federico Ventura

Photo: Federalciclismo