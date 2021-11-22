Cycling, fear for Mark Cavendish: frightening accident and night in intensive care | News

The british crashed during the madison test at the six days in Ghent, resulting in the fracture of two ribs and the partial collapse of a lung

Moments of fear for Mark Cavendish at the Six Days of Ghent. The british cyclist crashed during the madison test, bringing back the fracture of two ribs and a slight pneumothorax (i.e. partial collapse of a lung). The wife Peta said Cavendish spent the night under observation in intensive care, while his team, the Deceuninck-Quick Step he announced that he could already be discharged between today and tomorrow and that he will then have to observe a period of rehabilitation.

Cannonball was launched at full speed on the Belgian track, when the Olympic champion of the specialty Lasse Norman Hansen he fell right in front of him, who hit the Dane’s bike in full and flew to the ground. Rescue was immediate, Cavendish managed to get up and walk to a chair, but was then taken out of the facility on a stretcher when his condition appeared serious.

“Thank you for all your messages – Peta Cavendish’s Twitter words immediately after the accident -. Mark will spend the night in intensive care. Thanks to the medical staff who helped us and also to the Deceuninck-Quick Step staff who ran to help me and the children. “