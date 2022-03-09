Cycling, Moser’s new challenge: the bike that goes from muscular to electric in 3 ‘

Francesco Moser launches into the future and does so with his usual indomitable spirit of a champion who loves challenges. The Trentino champion, from the top of the 27th floor of the Pwc tower in Milan, presented his new two-wheeled jewel together with the book “A man, a bicycle” written together with the journalist Beppe Conti: the FMoser is the result of Francesco’s experience and it is synonymous with innovation and performance. Three years of studies have led to the development of a revolutionary patent for a bike with top performance both in the traditional and in the electric version: with a few simple operations anyone can switch from one version to another, simply by replacing the rear wheel and inserting or removing the battery. 2022 are hybrid, they can be transformed from electric to traditional in full autonomy in just under 3 minutes and exist in 4 models: three racing and one gravel with a price ranging from 5000 to 11000 euros and each model will be complete with gearbox kit.