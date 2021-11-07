Sports

Cycling, Pozzato hospitalized for Covid: “It’s not a joke” – Sport – Other Sports

Vicenza, 6 November 2021 – He is better but he had a bad time. Philip Pozzato he is currently hospitalized in the pneumology department at San Bortolo di Vicenza after contracting the Covid in late October. Just the time to organize the Ride The Dreamland, a series of races in the Veneto, which Pippo suffered the first symptoms a few days before undergoing the vaccine. He told Tuttobiciweb himself.

It’s not a joke

Woe to underestimate the Covid, even for those who are former athletes and still fit. First breathlessness, then fever and breathing difficulties: in the end Pozzato was hospitalized. “I began to feel problems on October 22 – his words – I had already fixed the vaccine on the 25th but I had chills, fever and difficulty in breathing more and more insistent. It’s not a joke”. The consequence was the hospitalization: “I have been here for three days where they treated me as best we could. Where to get the vaccine first? Absolutely yes, but I was fully involved in organizing my project which I saw was appreciated. Now I have to think about myself and when I’ll be back I already have many new ideas in mind ”.




