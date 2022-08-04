Entertainment

Cycling shorts are back! And Kendall Jenner confirms the trend

What if cycling shorts were about to dethrone Bermuda shorts and denim shorts? Kendall Jenner seems to be of this opinion! On August 3, the top was seen in an activewear look in Los Angeles, confirming the trend. For the occasion, she wore an immaculate jersey top, graphic sunglasses, a large black shopping bag and cycling shorts. Ultimate detail: a pair of New Balance with retro accents.

Activewear, a fashion obsession with tops

Emily Ratajkowski or Hailey Bieber… Over a wardrobe straight out of the 90s, with the ultimate inspiration of the athleisure style of Lady Dianacycling shorts have conquered the models.

The Stylight platform confirms the growing interest in this sporty piece by recently recording a +115% increase in searches for the keywords “cycling shorts”. The opportunity to take inspiration from the look of Kendall Jenner to track the trend.

6 cycling shorts to offer to reproduce the look of Kendall Jenner

Miu Miu – cyclist in bow-embellished cady

550 €

Miu Miu via MatchesFashion

Jacquemus – Le Short Tuba cycling shorts

260 €182 €

Jacquemus via MyTheresa

The Upside – Redondo ribbed jersey biker

109 €76 €

The Upside via MatchesFashion

Tommy Jeans – cycling shorts

60 €

Tommy Jeans via Galeries Lafayette

Sporty & Rich – Rizzoli cycling shorts

86 €51 €

Sporty & Rich via LuisaViaRoma

H&M – cotton jersey cycling shorts

