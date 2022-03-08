Cycling, Tirreno-Adriatico: Merlier dominates the sprint, Ganna remains leader

The Belgian Tim Merlier won in the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico. At the finish line in Sovicille – after 219 km starting from Camaiore – the Alpecin sprinter, who in 2021 won a stage in the Tour de France, followed the Quick Step train that was trying to launch Ballerini. Once out on the home straight, Merlier overtook Sagan and then managed to keep the return of Dutchman Kooij (Jumbo Visma). Third place for the Australian Groves (BikeExchange) ahead of Sagan (TotalEnergies) and Consonni (Cofidis). Second stage that experienced the escape of the two Italians Gavazzi and Bais of Eolo Kometa reached and overcome 20 km from the finish by the Spanish Soler (Uae Emirates) before the group regrouped 3 km from the finish. At that point the Ineos train with Ganna came into action but Viviani lost the wheel of her companion. Tomorrow third stage: 170 km from Murlo to Terni.