Cycling today: Step by step: this explains the ‘miraculous’ recovery of Egan Bernal from sports medicine

DTwo months after his serious accident where he almost lost his life after crashing into a bus at almost 60 km per hour practicing against the clock, Egan Bernal already rides a stationary bike, on the road and can walk without major complications. Locals and strangers have described this as a ‘miracle’ due to how fast his recovery process has been, which makes him excited to see him again in the big competitions.

There are many medical, scientific and sports doubts that arise as a result of the evolution of Egan Bernal leaving behind the details of the accident. That is why at MARCA Claro we analyze all the points together with Carlos Santana, renowned sports doctorsurgeon and orthopedist who gave many signs to explain step by step the ‘miracle’ of Egan Bernal towards sports resurrection.

Egan Bernal is presenting the more or less typical evolution of a nine-week process that he has fulfilled since his accident. In the last week he began to do more demanding work in the physical, bone and muscular aspect.

– He had some facial fracturesthose are fractures that normally go into place after the operation in a few days beyond the bruise on the face and some pain.

– The other hard fracture is the odontoid: a small bone is broken that has a prominence that goes towards the movement of the head. That little bone was broken and I had to operate on it, but fortunately it didn’t deviate from the usual place because that’s more or less what happens to people who hang themselves.

– The dislocated fracture of the dorsal column: The bones slipped out of place and that could have caused a break in the spinal cord that would have left him paraplegic, but fortunately it did not happen. This was corrected in surgery by placing a series of screws in the back and through the vertebrae. Bars are attached to the base of these screws to keep the column in its exact position. Thus, on the second day after the injury, the spine was already fixed.

– rib fractures: These are generally not operated on because they have a rapid welding of the body.

– femur fracture: It was a comminuted subtrochanteric fracture in the femur that fortunately did not compromise the hip in the trochanter (the small bone on the side of the hip). It was under that little bone and it was fractured in various parts, something that ultimately was beneficial from the biological point of view of recovery so that the body generates a better reaction in the bone bond.

– Open fracture of the patella: It was also comminuted and it is complex in that area of ​​the body because it may involve removing the patella, but fortunately they were able to operate on it and washed it very well, like all injuries with perfect handling. This fracture requires the person to mobilize the knee quickly so that the fracture hits faster, this recovery required progressive exercises from the very postoperative period.

– metacarpal fracture in the hand: It is a benign fracture in the recovery that also had an excellent operation.

– Pneumothorax: His chest filled with blood and air because it cracked when the ribs were misplaced in the fracture because there was damage to the lung and its pleura. That was solved with a chest tube that many people have had to use.

All those fractures and injuries were very well treated and washed for the result you are showing now and it is another reason why everything is winding down in a good way.

Fractures of the face are glued in 20 days, the odontoid in the spine is fixed from the first day of the operationwhile rib fractures usually heal on their own in three to four weeks.

The subtrochanteric fracture was solved with a nail so that later Egan could take steps and thus help the bone and the iron loosen and the fracture of the hand is solved in three or four weeks and the same for the patella to then start doing therapy.

In a normal person, you have to wait a long time to do physiotherapy in several months, instead he started from the postoperative, even almost asleep on the stretcher and that also changes the story in his favor.

Something very important in athletes is the quadriceps, key to exercises such as running, walking and cycling. After an accident like Egan’s, that can atrophyso his almost instantaneous therapies were key to the recovery process.

To a normal person in Colombia It would have taken up to 15 days for all that surgery process in the middle of authorizations and procedures with our health system, but in his case nothing was needed: everything was authorized and that changes history.

The timely and adequate care that he received at the clinic, which fortunately was close to the accident site, should be highlighted. It had all the elements and doctors. It was a ‘good place’ to have an accident in the midst of how bad that meant.

Counting the days in the ICU plus all the surgeries with spinal nails, medications and other tests, the bill in Colombia is approximately 400 million pesos (100 thousand dollars) not counting all the expenses that include therapies and special food by Team Ineos.

Those injuries in the United States, for example, are worth more or less 800 thousand dollars because medicine there is more expensive in this type of situation.

Seeing Egan mounted on the route is totally explainable from orthopedics. The great miracle of the matter is that several injuries were to have ended in death or with serious consequences, but he had a good pre-hospital management in the ambulance that picked him up and how they took him with all the care to the hospital without even removing his helmet.

He arrives at an emergency room where in three days he already had all the surgeries done without infections with very good pain, psychological and physiotherapy management… In addition, he is a young person with excellent nutritional status, excellent physical condition and a fantastic mind because he is a very optimistic patient who already hopes to be in competition at the end of the year .

You can do it, it’s not out of the odds. he has some Phenomenal quads and hamstrings that give you plenty of leg strength to excel in cycling. Those muscles to pedal did not atrophy and that is more than positive.

It is not crazy to think that I can return to a great level, it is something that can happen; but one may also think that full recovery cannot come. That remains to be seen, but his long and muscular anatomy is an advantage he has in physical and motor development.

In any case, it is not easy to predict, but from the point of view of sports medicine and orthopedics, it can be said that the process has been carried out optimally and will continue to respond progressively to a competitive level in several months.

Nevertheless, The Tour of Spain is a very difficult competition with three weeks at a very high level. Suddenly his team places him to reappear for a week or something similar; or perhaps it is better to go to the classics (pre and post Tour of Spain) that are shorter in time and whose demands are not as strong as a Grand Tour. It’s like comparing the marathon to the 100 meter dash.

Since he is a long-distance cyclist and I am a sprinter, he must keep training little by little in the mountains. at high altitude so that his lung area continues to evolve so that between 4 to 6 months he is doing some short competition. And there is no doubt that Egan will compete again because his entire medical evolution was very good and his head is enviable.

It would be good for him in a few years to go back to surgery to that they remove all the metal irons that they put on her because that is an important weight for an athlete. The less materials there are in a body, the better it is in many ways.

Carlos Eduardo Santana Castro, a medical surgeon graduated from the National University of Colombia with a postgraduate degree in health administration from the Javeriana University.

I specialized in orthopedics and traumatology in Rio de Janeiro and there I also did sports medicine with Prof. Toledo, a great athlete from Brazil who spent several years on the soccer team.

In Colombia he works with orthopedics, hand surgeries for many years as an emergency orthopedist in Bogotá and Caquet with wounded from war combat.