Cycling, Tour de la Provence – Filippo Ganna’s race ends: he was disqualified, that’s why

Mountain stage e Filippo Ganna it is there with the former, it looks amazing. Upon arrival at high altitude on the Montagne de Lurethird stage of the Tour de la Provence, Pippo loses “only” 1’21 “from Quintana, which by raising the pace of the race, creates a void behind him. Few manage to keep up with the Colombian, only Alaphilippe, Iván Ramiro Sosa, Jorgenson, Skjelmose Jesen, van Wilder, Latour and Ghebreigzabhier try, but have to surrender in the final. But up to 5 km from the finish there was also Ganna with them, with the Piedmontese cronoman who closes the stage in 12th place. He loses the leader’s jersey, but still remains in 5th place in the general. Not bad considering that this was the queen stage … However, his name will not appear on the arrival lists because it is ‘Pippo’ was disqualified by the juryas soon as you cross the finish line.

Quintana returns to dominate: there is also Ganna, but is disqualified

The reason for the disqualification

Cycling Colbrelli, Caruso, Ganna: from 0 to 10, the pagellone of 2021 29/12/2021 at 21:36

Upstream of this decision there is a bicycle change deemed irregular from the jury: the Piedmontese in force at Ineos has in fact flanked a member of the team on the side of the road, who passed him a different bike from the one he was racing with. The judges did not miss the move and they promptly declared his disqualification, made official at the end of the stage. Ganna has to go home. A real shame given what the Verbanese did in this Tour de la Provence.

Superlative Ganna in stopper version: Viviani thanks him

You can’t change your bike except from your flagship

According to the UCI regulations, in fact, the riders are allowed a similar operation only if it is necessary to replace a wheel, while for the change of the complete vehicle it is always necessary to contact the flagship that follows the group (with bikes controlled by the UCI before departure). Is disqualification enough? Obviously not. As established by the international regulation, Ganna also receives a fine of 200 Swiss francs.

Relive the 3rd stage of the Tour de la Provence (Premium Content)

Cycling Tour of Provence | 3rd stage 03:11:00

Cycling In Colbrelli the Giglio d’Oro: best Italian cyclist, beaten Ganna 02/11/2021 at 18:06