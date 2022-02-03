Cycling, Vuelta Valenciana: Jakobsen makes the empty, frightening fall of Dekker

The Dutchman dominates the sprint which decides the second stage. In addition to the podium of the blue of the Ineos, sixth place for Mozzato, eighth for Pasqualon. Evenepoel remains leader. The young Dutch Dekker, 24, misses a right turn and flies through the trees: everything is ok
Fabio Jakobsen dominates the second stage of the Vuelta Valenciana. In the 171.5 km from Betera to Torrent the Dutch of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team made a void in the sprint that decided the second leg. Behind him, the Colombian UAE Team Emirates Rubio. Third place for Elia Viviani. In the last kilometer the blue of the Ineos Grenadiers initially found himself too far behind and was unable to launch in Jakobsen’s wake. Seventh place for the Belgian Evenepoel who, thanks to his success in the first stage, remains at the top of the standings. Sixth place for the Italian Mozzato (B&B Hotels – KTM), eighth for Pasqualon (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux). Tomorrow third leg from Alicante to Antenas del Maigmo (155.1 km).
The stage was characterized at the end by a frightening crash which involved the Dutchman David Dekker, 24, a Jumbo-Visma rider. Dekker completely missed a very fast right-hander downhill and went off the road. Chills and moments of panic. The Jumbo racer went straight, falling off the roadway and “disappearing” into the vegetation below. After a few minutes the runner re-emerged from the slope with only a few dents.
February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 18:44)
