Cycling, Vuelta Valenciana: Jakobsen makes the empty, frightening fall of Dekker

Fabio Jakobsen dominates the second stage of the Vuelta Valenciana. In the 171.5 km from Betera to Torrent the Dutch of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team made a void in the sprint that decided the second leg. Behind him, the Colombian UAE Team Emirates Rubio. Third place for Elia Viviani. In the last kilometer the blue of the Ineos Grenadiers initially found himself too far behind and was unable to launch in Jakobsen’s wake. Seventh place for the Belgian Evenepoel who, thanks to his success in the first stage, remains at the top of the standings. Sixth place for the Italian Mozzato (B&B Hotels – KTM), eighth for Pasqualon (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux). Tomorrow third leg from Alicante to Antenas del Maigmo (155.1 km).