Cyclocross, Van Aert wins at the Zolder racetrack

Five races, five successes. This is the incredible series of Wout Van Aert who from the triumph of twenty-four hours ago in the World Cup, has replicated as a champion today at Zolder, where Mario Cipollini won the World Road World Championship in 2002, in the test valid for the Superprestige of Cyclocross for the Elite category. The Belgian champion of Jumbo Visma dominated the race that ended at the circuit, leading almost all eight laps of the track, triumphing at the end with more than 1 ‘over the British Thomas Pidcock and his compatriot Eli Iserbyt, leader of the prestigious points challenge. Van Aert, who had already won once in Zolder and finished second twice, won his personal duel with arch rival Mathieu Van Der Poel whom he had to chase from the start, but never worried the Belgian. The Dutchman also crashed and subsequently barely made up positions, after which he retired on lap seven. “Just a bad day, it can happen. See you next time ”, were Van Der Poel’s only words once he got off the bike. Danilo Viganò