Cyclocross World Cup in Val di Sole: Van Empel, queen of the snow, but what a thrill!

Vermiglio (TN): To inaugurate the new snowy route of the Val di Sole that at the San Bernardo lakes area hosts the ninth round of the cyclocross World Cup today, December 12th, thirty open women (Elite and Under 23) from 9 nations. Among them there were also the two top riders of the XCO World Cup Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra, but also Chiara Teocchi, who climbed in Trentino from the winter retreat in Spain with the Trinity Racing team.

INCOGNITA PATH

There was great anticipation for this race because the women could give some ideas to the men, on any last second changes in the technical set-up of their bikes, we refer to the choice of tires (width and tread pattern) but also of the brakes.

DEPARTURE AND SPECTATORS

Their race started at 13:30 on a cold but sun-kissed Sunday, in the context of a completely snow-covered mountain panorama, on the sides of the course designed by the Belgians of Flanders Classic (they are the organizers of the World Cup) there were 2,500 spectators who, with Super Green pass, entered the competition field paying 10 euros. After the start on asphalt the girls entered the snow-covered track, at the end of the first lap it was already a parade of the Dutch.

NETHERLANDS ON THE RUN, WELL THE ITALIANS, VOS STOPS FOR A PROBLEM WITH THE CHAIN

In command alone Fem Van Empel, in pursuit of her Denise Betsema, Marianne Vos and Puck Pieterse. In the top ten were Eva Lechner (7), Silvia Persico (9), Rebecca Gariboldi (10). In the second lap the Vos disappeared from the lead because she had to stop to fix the chain that had dropped while the young Pieterse was unable to keep up with the pace.

At the end of the third of the five scheduled laps, Van Empel passed under the banner of arrival with an advantage of 26 ” over Betsema and Canadian Rochette, fourth our Lechner at 43 ”, fifth Vos in comeback. Arzuffi ninth, Persico tenths.

MAMMA MIA, MARIANNE VOS REMOVES THEM ALL

At the heart of the last lap, from behind the Vos with a step much higher than that of the opponents, he began to put the arrow. After overtaking Lechner, Betsema took Canadian Rochelle. In the heat of the comeback when he had the Van Empel in his sights, the Vos fell but immediately got up again.

FINAL SCENE SHOT

Blow discena to a nothing from the finish. Marianne Vos reached Fem Van Empel, was at the wheel for a few moments then with great decision overtook her on the inside in the curve but crashed into the post that bounded it. Error that cost her the victory, green light for Van Empel that went to win a well-deserved victory. Who knows what emotions the two girls experienced, the young woman who thought she had lost the race a few meters from the finish eaten by the sacred monster, was graced by Vos who was too impetuous in cutting the curve. Third was the Canadian Maghalie Rochette, very close to the first two (11 seconds).

EVA LECHNER BEST ITALIAN

Good Eva Lechner, fourth with a gap of only 23 seconds, today we placed four girls in the top eleven. Seventh la Arzuffi, tenth la Perch and eleventh la Gariboldi. “Beautiful, new and interesting test, we have seen that anything can happen at every lap. The girls did very well, having four in the top eleven is a good result. The icing on the cake would have been a podium for Eva. Too bad, it came very close. ” This is the comment of the Italian coach Daniele Pontoni.

Provisional photos Val di Sole Bike Land, shortly updated with ours by Alessandro Di Donato.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL WOMEN

1. VAN EMPEL Fem (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) 51:50

2. VOS Marianne (JUMBO-VISMA WOMEN TEAM) +6

3. ROCHETTE Maghalie (CAN) +11

4. LECHNER Eva (TRINX FACTORY TEAM) +23

5. BETSEMA Denise (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +45

6. CLAUZEL Helene (AS BIKE CROSSTEAM) +2: 03

7. ARZUFFI Alice Maria (VALCAR – TRAVEL & AMP; SERVICE) +2: 07

8. CANT Sanne (IKO – CRELAN) +2: 42

9. PIETERSE Puck (ALPECIN – FENIX) +2: 54

10. PERSICO Silvia +3: 35

11. GARIBOLDI Rebecca (CINGOLANI SPECIALIZED) +3: 43

14. HEIGL Nadja (KTM ALCHEMIST POWERED BY BRENTA BRAKES) +5: 02

17. BULLERI Alessia +5: 31

18. LOVED Lucia (TRINX FACTORY TEAM) +5: 58

19. BARONI Francesca (KTM ALCHEMIST POWERED BY BRENTA BRAKES) +6: 13

20. REALINI Gaia +6: 38

21. BORGHESI Letizia (AROMITALIA BASSO BIKES VAIANO) +6: 54

23. BORELLO Carlotta +7: 26

26. TEOCCHI Chiara (TRINITY RACING) +8: 36

28. ZANGA Marta (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) in 1 lap