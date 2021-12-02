Cyclone injuries on the Scudetto: Napoli also loses Koulibaly and Fabian, Milan trembles for Kjaer. And Inter … | First page

Another day of Serie A, other items that are added to the already long list of injuries that are influencing the championship. And that also have an important weight on the championship race. Naples, Milan And Inter, the three teams now at the top of the standings struggling with stops that fit together in a chain one after the other: last are those of Kjaer (knee to be evaluated) and the triptych Fabian-Insigne-Koulibaly for the Azzurri, which aggravate an already critical situation for the teams of Pioli and Spalletti.

NAPLES 36 points – The leaders in fact continue to lose key players of the starting eleven. The draw with a comeback suffered at Sassuolo hurts, because it leaves heavy aftermath also from a physical point of view if you consider that the three injuries mentioned above are all of a muscular nature: adductor for Fabian, hardening of the calf for Insigne and flexor for Koulibaly. Three protagonists who join two other valuable pieces in the infirmary such as Zambo Anguissa, to be evaluated for Milan, e Osimhen, which will have to stay still much longer, without forgetting Manolas, back in the pits for gastroenteritis after just recovering from a strain.

MILAN 35 points – Milan are not better off, who had just celebrated the return of Maignan And Tomori (after wrist surgery and hip discomfort respectively) but now fears losing for a long time Kjaer for the knee problem at the start of the match with Genoa, pending the instrumental tests to decree the extent of the trouble. The stop for the next races is certain, however, another tile for Pioli who in defense is already doing without Calabria for three days and has limited choices even in attack, where Rebic And Giroud are still stuck for muscle woes while Castillejo is on the way to recovery. Relief only from the midfield, with Bennacer struggling with labyrinthitis but nothing to worry the Rossoneri staff.

INTER 34 points – And the Nerazzurri? For Inzaghi at the moment there are no particular critical issues in view of the next races. It is true that two thirds of the starting defense were missing against Spezia, but these are not long-term problems: Sticks forfeited due to gastroenteritis, De Vrij runs towards the return after the muscle strain in the right thigh. It will take an extra week to review instead Darmian And Frog, also to be evaluated Kolarov who in any case is not a holder for the technician.

@ Albri_Fede90