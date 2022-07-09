Cyclone Maneskin at the Circus Maximus, there is also Angelina Jolie – Magazine

Rome, July 9, 2022 – I. Maneskin they went home. Waiting for them in the Rome where it all began, there were 70,000 people. Young rockers but also mothers and fathers with their children in tow filled the Circus Maximus for the expected concert tonight. There were some local VIPs and it came out as a surprise as well Angelina Jolie, in the capital for the shooting of the film Without Blood based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, and directed by her. The video of her arrival was broadcast on social networks by Rai Radio 1. The fame of Damiano David & Co. has also arrived in Hollywood: after appearances at Coachella and the opening of the Rolling Stones concert, the Maneskin have crossed the boundaries of overseas music.

Angelina Jolie at the Maneskin concert

It was feared that the concert would be canceled, first for Covid (Damiano’s partner, Giorgia Soleri, is positive), then for today’s maxi fire in Centocelle. But finally the time for the Maneskins has come. The glamorous rock band, as it was renamed, made its debut with “Zitti e Buoni”, the victory song at Sanremo Festival and toEurovision, which dragged the fabulous 4 into the musical mainstream for the first time and introduced them to the general TV audience. In ladder the notes “Chosen”, “Come home” to “Mammamia” and the latest hit, “Supermodel”. Damiano wanted to send his message against the war. He went back to doing it the way he did with a nice “Fuck Putin, fuck the war, fuck the dictators. And to those who disagree: Fuck “.

Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan, not even 100 years old in 4, started playing in Rome. The frontman recalled this tonight: “Do you enlighten the whole audience? I would like to understand where you end up. Oh caz *** how many are you. As you know, we started playing in the streets of this city, not very far from here. “In Via del Corso the Maneskins already sang Chosen. It was not yet 2018, the year of the consecration to X Factorthe first step in a career still to be written.