Cyclone Vlahovic changes Juventus’ plans: yes to the low cost deal

Not only Vlahovic, Juventus will again intervene on the market in attack in the summer and the idea of ​​a low-cost purchase makes its way

The cyclone Vlahovic is ready to disrupt the future plans of the Juventus. The arrival in January of the Serbian striker represented a real shock for Allegri’s team as he saw himself on the pitch in the victory against Verona.

Just the former Fiorentina, with the other new purchase Zakariawet his debut with a net, but his presence was a mouth of oxygen also for teammates. Dybalafor example, he was able to show his assist-man skills as well Morata benefited from the presence of the new Juventus number 7. Just Dybala and Morata are the two strikers whose future in Turin is still in doubt.

The Argentine, as is well known, is due to expire at the end of June and in the coming weeks there must be the meeting that should clarify his destiny: extend with the Bianconeri or go away for free at the end of the season. For Morataon the other hand, the situation is different given that Juventus, in order to buy it outright fromAtletico Madrid should spend thirty-five million euros. The Spaniard’s reconfirmation has come back to talk after the good test against the Verona.

“Alvaro has played for 6 months in a role that is not his: he is not a striker who plays with his back to goal,” Allegri said of him after Sunday’s match. But to the Juve is it worth spending an important amount to redeem it?

Juventus transfer market, Morata: low cost redemption

In the survey published on the Telegram channel of Calciomercato.it we asked just what would be the right amount to spend to buy Morata outright. Few believe that the Juventus do well to pay the full amount already agreed with theAtletico Madrid (35 million): a choice made by 7% of those who responded to the survey. Another 10% consider 30 million the right amount for the Spanish striker while 37% would consider it appropriate to write a check for 25 million euros.

The greater number of preferences, however, goes to a figure of less than 20 million. This is the indication given by 44% of those who responded to the survey. In short, for the fans Juventus should redeem Morata only in the presence of a bargain price.