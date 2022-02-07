Cynical beautician, a zero is lost: discounts risen by mistake

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Someone at some point a zero has been lost. The summary of the double mess that in these hours has overwhelmed theCynical beautician it’s all here, explained by herself in one apology newsletter sent yesterday to the thousands of customers of her beauty products e-commerce.

The entrepreneur from Brescia Cristina Fogazzi – who in 7 years has set up Veralab, an empire with millions of euros in turnover (in the 2020 budget, the year of the lockdown that caused a surge in digital consumption, it recorded over 48 million in revenues) – for years he had combined with the sale of creams and serums of “Pheasant points”, that is, loyalty points that could be accumulated and then spent in the form of a discount. The original value of each point was 5 cents, but then for a distraction it was mistakenly raised to 50 cents. Accounts in hand, the application of this figure multiplied by all the points accumulated by the members of the community would have generated the payment of one discount of 5 million euros (instead of the 500 thousand that the company had calculated in the first place).

“After a week of calculations – explains Fogazzi – we realized that our finances would not have withstood the blow”. And so, the only way forward was change the rules of the prize competition, lower the value of the individual points from 50 cents to 10 and inform the participants.

And here, the second slip. “The topic seemed delicate to me and throwing my and my team’s mistakes on social media didn’t seem decisive – continues the beautician Cinica -. At the very least, the jackals would come to insult. ‘ Thus, the plan was to update the regulation today, Monday 7 February, and at the same time calmly illustrate the news in an email, relying on the operational customer service offices. However, due to an undefined organizational problem, the changes went online at 5pm on Friday 4 February, resulting in a flood of requests for explanation from the “pheasants” (this is the nickname with which he calls the members of his community). Some piqued, others less, but all eager to understand because the value of the discounts accumulated in the previous months had drastically dropped, and not a little, suddenly.

“It took me a few hours to calm down, scream and understand what had happened,” says the Cynical Beautician, who learned of the disservice on Saturday through the reports of her fans. Thus, the e-mail explaining that was to leave today was brought forward to yesterday to try to run for cover. “We made a mistake, a mistake, a mistake. We are a young company, we are wrong, but we are not cheaters“.

Aware of the fool, Fogazzi’s e-mail closes with a transparent admission: “If on the one hand I am aware of making a horrible figure, on the other I can’t bring my company to its knees financially. I apologize”.

