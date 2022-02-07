Cynical beautician in tears on social media, explains the mistake that could put her company in crisis

“For the first time in 7 years of honorable career I send a newsletter without gifs and without Ryan Gosling, so the question is, alas, terribly serious” with these words begins the newsletter that the Cynical Beautician, stage name of Cristina Fogazzi, sent to his pheasants (ie those who buy his products) to explain what had happened to the accumulated points (pheasant points).

A terrible mistake could jeopardize the work of the last seven years and the company which, yes, it is young, but which has a large number of employees: Veralab. Given the resonance that had this mistake, the Cynical Beautician, there is no founder of Veralab, has also decided to speak on social media to explain what happened “putting his face”.

“Whoever intends to think that we have acted in bad faith, we will have broad shoulders and we will try to overcome this too … We have overcome many things, we will also overcome the age-old question of pheasant points” said Fogazzi with shining eyes. “Those responsible will not be punctuated, no one will be punished. It is a concert of responsibility and it is mine too. Whoever thinks that I am not a good entrepreneur, well maybe she is right, it all happened so quickly that I did not become good enough to manage it. “.

Economic problems before success, the pain of the Cynical Beautician: “I also sold the gold”

“The pheasant points in your possession are about 10 million. The value of the points had to be 5 cents (0.05 €). In this way, simulating you used them all, the company would have had 500 thousand euros in discounts. At one point someone lost a zero and the valuation was made at 0.50 cents. This transformed the discounts into 5 million euros and after a week of calculations we saw that our finances would not have held up. if I had the money, I would have covered the amount, but I don’t have that much money. “

“We wanted to do something nice, what I call it came out shit * ne. We are a young company, we are wrong, but we are neither cheaters nor used to giving head in front of our responsibilities. This no. And if on the one hand I am aware of making a terrible figure with you, on the other I cannot financially bring my company to its knees “.

The entrepreneur wanted to thank those who gave her words of support and kindness, who understood that theirs was “just a mistake” and not an action in “bad faith”: “I didn’t think you could be virtually surrounded by affection” . Fogazzi then pointed out that he had received about 3,700 reply emails, but only 15 were complaints. “We are all destroyed by this mistake, the administration has noticed it,” she concluded.

How the Pheasant Points problem was solved

The problem was handled as follows: the points converted into money were left unchanged; bringing the value of the points to 10 cents (no longer 50) and then writing a newsletter in which the errors were written.