Cynical beautician, the mistake is double if you are a woman and an influencer :: Blog on Today









The Cynical Beautician is not that cynical. THE pheasant points suddenly everyone's interested. These days we talk about nothing but the "shit", as Cristina Fogazzi called it, which Veralab did with the collection of customer points. In addition to being sorry for the mistake made by her team, and primarily by her, Fogazzi found herself having to face the accusations of those who do not even know her products. This, and some articles posted about her, led her to expose herself on Instagram. She had chosen not to and in fact she had written a newsletter of explanations and apologies addressed to pheasantsbut the strength of being a public figure is also its weakness: everything has to go through social media now.





But what’s the mistake? There was an error in the valuation of loyalty points (about 10 million). They had to be worth 5 cents (0.05 €) for a total of 500 thousand euros of discounts paid. A human error meant that the 5 cents became 50 (€ 0.50) and this transformed the discounts into 5 million euros. A figure that would have seriously endangered the stability of the company. Before reaching the points, which went from 50 cents to 10 cents, Fogazzi had thought of covering the figure herself but “I don’t have that much money”.





“Who intends to think that we have acted in bad faith, we will have broad shoulders and we will try to overcome this too … We have overcome many things, we will also overcome the age-old question of pheasant points” had explained Fogazzi on Instagram with shining eyes. “Those responsible will not be punctuated, no one will be punished. It is a concert of responsibility. Whoever thinks that I am not a good entrepreneur, well maybe she is right, it all happened so quickly that I did not become good enough to manage it”.





The numbers of Veralab are impressive: it went from a turnover of 584,763 euros in 2016 to 62.7 million in 2021, sixty employees became sixty and more than 750 thousand subscribed to the newsletter.





As we said, Fogazzi is not so cynical, but it would have been impossible to be, anyone when they feel targeted cannot remain indifferent, especially if it is their life’s work that is at the center of criticism. “I’m in a mechanism that I think is called media looting” he vents in the Instagram stories, but it is when he admits that he has stopped reading the comments on Twitter and Facebook that you can really glimpse the person and not the influencer. Not that she wasn’t human before, in fact, but by explaining that she can’t read the bad and false comments then she is showing her weakness in her. And it is appreciable, no other entrepreneur – except Chiara Ferragni – in Italy has managed to retain customers as she did. In the morning she shows her beauty rituals, she talks about perfumes and shows herself wearing make-up, make-up removed and even wearing a girdle. She has won over the women who use her products by being her first testimonial.





“I don’t like conspiracies, but analyzes. And my analysis is that if I were not an entrepreneur so exposed on Instagram, they would not have given a damn about anything but, unfortunately, there is this component that I am on Instagram which bothers everyone a little “. How to blame her?





To reinforce his thesis, he adds: “I could tell you huge shit successes in the loyalty programs of many companies, which you don’t know why you didn’t do a research and nobody put them in the newspapers, but Cristina Fogazzi who is on Instagram open up heaven. Why do you add the itchiness towards the influencer and that towards the whole world … oh well it had to happen, it happened “.





How much did your media position affect the issue? pheasant points? A lot, also because no one can prove that if she hadn’t been a VIP, the media scandal would have happened anyway. Not only is she the owner of the company, she is the trademark. On her confections there is not her face, but a stylized portrait that she also has as an Instagram image. But Cristina Fogazzi is the face of Veralab much more than the widow Clicquot Ponsardin was who, on her husband’s death, had her effigy printed on the cap of the famous champagne bottle (Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin).





According to Cristina Fogazzi, a large part of the problem is linked to her sex: “And if it had been a man who wrote a newsletter in which he apologized? Perhaps he would have been celebrated as a martyr of the homeland”. Of his own thought is Guglielmo Scilla, who on Instagram had his say on the issue: “I have a deep solidarity towards this businesswoman who, in my opinion, made the only real mistake of being born of the wrong sex and having us Put your face. I don’t think the same thing would have happened to other people, you’re just a loser, it’s unfair. The only shit you beat up is that you were born of the wrong sex. “





Neither Fogazzi nor Scilla say that women are disadvantaged in the business world, the statistics say, but in this case the problem, according to the writer, is more linked to notoriety. It is always easier to create hype by talking about the negative aspects of a vip rather than his successes. This is also noticeable elsewhere in the tale of the Cynical Beautician, when he talks about the good deeds the company has done.





“The part about which I like to raise a reflection is that when we gave away 30 thousand euros of tickets to museums, when we organized a 250 thousand euros black friday event, nobody gave a damn, no article came out, no one came out. When we did charity – he reiterated – nobody ever gave a damn, but in this case they are all very interested “.





But there is not only the shit * ne, there is also a lot of joy, many customers have donated pheasant points money to charities, others have sent wire transfers to Veralab. “I had a lot of support from you and I think this is the important thing. The thing that gnaws at everyone is that despite this you are in solidarity, they would like you to ask for my scalp under my house” added Fogazzi . The error is always followed by stigmatization, but when this does not happen many are disappointed.









In the end, the Beautician, who is not so cynical, can be considered the winner of the "media looting", because those who buy her products have remained faithful to her and in the era of shitstorm it is far from obvious.
















