“Cynicism is the disguise of cowards”

The entire film is told from the vertigo of those who live on the wire. The pure nerve of three characters, with the face of Luis Tosar, Font Garcia and Penélope Cruz, who are about to be evicted from their homes, from their jobs, from their pretense of life. “On the margins”in addition to Juan Diego Botto’s directorial debut, is one of those films that is easy to label as compromised or associate with the prejudiced container of social cinema, but which are actually conscious statements, proud to show off their wounds and their failures. It is not so much a matter of dazzling in the approach to microcosms, but of do it plausibly. It is not so much awareness, as empathy.

Botto, winner of the National Theater Award, has spent years learning first-hand about a Spain that has been emptied (of pockets, of refrigerators) by the hand of Olga Rodriguezjournalist and here his co-writer, to sign a direct and underlined study on that country that, as he explains in an interview with LA RAZÓN, he believes avoidance of informative spaces, from day-to-day Spain. Our precariousness, understands the actor and director, is common to us by experience, not by diffusion. Far from the financial bruises that for years have caused him to be able to get the film off the ground, Botto feels visibly tired after an intense promotional campaign, but ready to defend his film, empathetic, even when the conversation veers towards his vocation. eminently political Of the same.

-Is “In the margins” a film about dignity?

Yes, we could say that. It’s a movie about a lot of people who just want to have a decent life, a normal life, have a normal house, a normal job and be able to live in peace. And on the other hand, it’s a movie about a lot of people who go out of their way to take care of others.

-I have read a lot about the germ, the documentation, but I want to ask you about the approach. For that look at a reality that is not yours, the everyday. Are there feet of lead? How do you approach to avoid the condescending?

-The work was almost journalistic, but not to obtain a photograph, but to really know all the parts of the process. It was not a matter of days or months, it was years. To really understand these stories and dare to tell them, we met a series of people with whom Olga Rodríguez, the co-writer, put me in contact because she knew them before. And through some we got to know others. Seeing these families, earning their trust, entering their homes, meeting their children… All this while spending time with people from banks, with social agents, with lawyers… What allowed us to have the faith that we understood the history is that they were years of process. It was so long that they had already told us about their intimacies, their partner fights and their personal problems. We had broken the first barrier of superficial observation to search the secrets of each other’s hearts.

-What did they say to you when they saw the movie?

-It was the most beautiful of all. Neither Venice, nor San Sebastian, nor hosts. The most beautiful thing of all was to make a show with a lot of affected men and women, and among them those who had told us their stories for the film. First to see the movie, to listen to their comments, their laughter, their tears and then, when the lights came on, the hugs, their tearful faces, their gratitude. And that phrase, repeated, of “is that you have told our life as it is”. They were so generous in their delivery, telling us their intimacies, that I was afraid of making an incomplete film. In an hour and forty minutes you have to sacrifice a lot and build a narrative that will work as a cinematographic product. I was afraid of being told that it wasn’t like that, that too much had changed. But no, quite the opposite. I remember talking to one of them, Kiko, with whom I hugged for five minutes, unable to stop crying. And I remember Mati, who is another woman, a guarantor, who had been very moved.

-As a press, we love labels. Here, the social cinema. Even the comparison with Ken Loach’s cinema. How’s that part going?

-After the twentieth time, one gets used to it. And, of course, it’s not the worst thing they can tell you. It is a compliment. I admire Ken Loach and have seen all his movies. Absolutely all of his films, and there are many, because together with Woody Allen he must be one of the ones he directs the most. And I admire him a lot. At no time did I think he was going to say it and, in fact, when considering working with the camera I didn’t think of him. But of course, I understand the comparison.

-You were talking about the most beautiful part, I want to ask you about the ugliest part.

-The foundership. The answer is easy, because the ugliest thing is always money. First because it has been the most tedious, the one that has cost us the most. And then because it is the part of the job, as an established director agreed with me, that takes 80% of your energy. Arguing about money, getting one more day of filming or 15 more extras, being able to shoot at night, use this or another camera… Everything burns you a little more. Well, that’s what it is.

-Even with Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar in the cast?

-Even with them. The movie was shot in six weeks, which is great but not crazy either. We had many locations, many figures and we had to go very fast. That implies that we had to prepare very well, be very clear about what we wanted to do. We planned absolutely everything, there was no room for improvisation. I couldn’t get to the set and say, “Uhm, I guess in the end I don’t feel like doing this shot like that.” If not, we would not arrive.

-You were talking about the industrial, but let’s talk about the artisanal. How is the director Botto? In a kind of out-of-body experience, how did he look?

-Where I enjoyed the most was filming, I had a great time. With all the anguish of not having been able to do certain things or shoot others again, of course. But that also happens to me as an actor. You look back at the end of the day and say, “Holy shit, I should have done this differently.” Exactly the same thing happens. But the pleasure of the collaborative process of a film, of working and transmitting the vision to an entire team, is extraordinary. And then we have Arnau Valls, who is an excellent cinematographer and camera operator, who had just shot an Emily Blunt western for Netflix. And it was a lot of fun working with him, finding the references, the style of the film.

The work with the actors, as it is what I knew best, is what I am most proud of. We can have many errors, many failures, but the actors are superb. Penélope creates scene by scene, Tosar is marvelous, Adelfa Calvo shines… I think that the choral work of all the actors gives me a lot of peace of mind. Very reputable people trusted me and I think they can rest easy because I have not ruined their career

-Use a word that seems key to me: vision. I don’t know if you agree, but the film seems to move in vertigo, in fear, in living on the wire. Is it a conscious decision, of escapism regarding the theatrical brain?

-I don’t think so, but because it started from a series of previous reflections. A lot had to do with verisimilitude, both in art and costumes and camera. We wanted it to be as believable as possible, and that in the camerawork translates to the 35mm grain decision. Because the filmic seems more real. And the other thing had to do with that semi-documentary feeling that the camera has in hand. Sometimes, arriving at situations a little late, it seems that we are almost spying on some characters. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes footage, seeing the bottom behind a back of a shoulder, like we’re National Geographic. And then there is another element that for you is vertigo and I call it instability. These people live on the edge of the abyss, their life is profoundly unstable. It is perhaps a more emotional feeling than a rational one, but there is something in that instability, in that feeling that you never end up leaning on anything, that has to do with how these people’s lives are. At any time they can stay on the street with their children. It is a success or a mistake, but it is conscious.

-About that living in the unstable, a curious phenomenon occurred. When the film was shown in Venice, where the foreign media saw a keen eye, the Spanish saw an excessive commitment that the film was carried away.

-It would be necessary to really ask those who wrote it. What I do believe is that one thing happens to us with evictions, with precariousness, which is that we are very used to seeing middle class movies about the middle class. It is 95% of the films that are made in Spain. But we narrate little our precariousness. But it is that informatively we also see little. All these years we have seen stories much harder than those that we have put in the film. Any of the stories, almost. Any random women I pick up in the movie… (little pause) I think of Carmen, who with four children and three evictions lives in a van. And one of her children has a cognitive disability, which leaves her with a choice. Her problem translates into motor difficulties, but when she goes to the Town Hall they tell her that she has to pay for her first year of treatment. She cannot say that she is living in a van because they take her children from her, but if she does not have to pay for a house, how is she going to pay for a year of very expensive medical treatment? But it is that, if she does not pay them, her son will never be able to aspire to a normal life. And all this, in the middle of a legal process against an abusive ex-husband who tried to kill her. If I put that in the movie, I don’t know what it would say, what it would be compared to. It is something so deeply underlined and dramatic… I think we think we know the precariousness of our country and it is not true. We have an idea of ​​how things are that is only part of how we connect with our own reality. Going down to that place where social services do not arrive, where the State fails, and where everything is tied with wires is necessary. You have to go and you have to look at it.

-If all cinema is political and “On the Margins” is also committed, do you understand it as a plea against cynicism?

-Yes, to the extent that we talk about the world in which we live. For me, cynicism is the disguise of cowards, of those who look condescendingly at those who dare to fantasize about a fairer, more dignified world. As if they had done something to realize that nothing is worth anything, that we are evil by nature and they feel calm in their inactivity, in their passivity in the face of injustice. As if they knew something that the rest of us don’t. The world could be better if we all work for it, for those who have less. What is incomprehensible to me is that someone who has their basic needs covered does not worry about someone who does not. I understand, yes, that if you don’t have them, don’t worry about anyone else, just yourself and your family. But if you have them, if you live well, I find it unheard of that you don’t stop for 5 minutes to think about those who don’t.

-I imagine more than 5 minutes, but how long will it be until Juan Diego Botto’s next project as producer after such a long process?

-I don’t know if there will be a next film by Botto director. At the moment we are going to travel with this film, but what I want is to continue telling stories. I do not know if in the cinema or in the theater, but I will continue. I dare not make predictions.