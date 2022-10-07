Entertainment

“Cynicism is the disguise of cowards”

The entire film is told from the vertigo of those who live on the wire. The pure nerve of three characters, with the face of Luis Tosar, Font Garcia and Penélope Cruz, who are about to be evicted from their homes, from their jobs, from their pretense of life. “On the margins”in addition to Juan Diego Botto’s directorial debut, is one of those films that is easy to label as compromised or associate with the prejudiced container of social cinema, but which are actually conscious statements, proud to show off their wounds and their failures. It is not so much a matter of dazzling in the approach to microcosms, but of do it plausibly. It is not so much awareness, as empathy.

Botto, winner of the National Theater Award, has spent years learning first-hand about a Spain that has been emptied (of pockets, of refrigerators) by the hand of Olga Rodriguezjournalist and here his co-writer, to sign a direct and underlined study on that country that, as he explains in an interview with LA RAZÓN, he believes avoidance of informative spaces, from day-to-day Spain. Our precariousness, understands the actor and director, is common to us by experience, not by diffusion. Far from the financial bruises that for years have caused him to be able to get the film off the ground, Botto feels visibly tired after an intense promotional campaign, but ready to defend his film, empathetic, even when the conversation veers towards his vocation. eminently political Of the same.

