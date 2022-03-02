Cynthia Erivo Inspired by Aretha Franklin at SAG

The flappers, the history of these fashion icons

Louis Vuitton lands in Ibiza

This year’s SAG Awards have left behind inspiring outfits as a guest who promise to predict the guidelines that will reign in the galas of the coming months. impressive golden glitter suits like Jessica Chastain, romantic dresses with headbands like Helen Mirren or shirt and pants sets like Elle Fanning. If these outfits attracted attention, there was also one that grabbed all eyes as soon as it made its star appearance in this great movie event: Cynthia Erivo’s.

Always faithful to show off striking designs that occupy the spotlight, for the SAG Awards he remained faithful to his essence and opted for a design by the French firm Louis Vuitton that, in addition to being imposing, kept behind its seams a great meaning.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

DR/ LOUIS VUITTON

Cynthia attended these awards in a red vinyl strapless dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière fitted to the body and with a slightly wider fall until it reached the floor, under which she wore red heeled sandals. This surprising dress she coordinated, in addition, with a red vinyl cape embroidered with black, red and silver chains and crystals as well as with large bands of tulle that surrounded the edges of it, also from Louis Vuitton.

DR/ LOUIS VUITTON

While Cynthia’s stunning design might seem like something out of cat woman or from a Marvel movie, the truth is that it was made taking as inspired the style of the dresses of Aretha Franklin, whom she herself played on screen in the Disney+ series genius: Aretha, for which she herself has been nominated at the SAG for Best Actress.

He landed the role after claiming on a red carpet in 2016 that one of his favorite songs was by Ain’t no way. What she would never imagine would be that the producers of the series would call her for the casting and, even less, that years later he would end up paying homage to this great soul figure with an exclusive design made for her by more than 230 working hours.

NBCGetty Images

Louis Vuitton chose the most characteristic and repeated colors of Aretha Franklin’s wardrobe and a silhouette that combined Erivo’s style with that of the musical diva. The cape that we could see in the SAG is especially reminiscent of the voluminous caftan that Franklin crowned as historical in the decade of the 1960s, during his appearance in Andy WilliamsShow. There are also many other occasions in which the singer opted for reddish and crimson tones for her appearances, wearing everything from basic t-shirts to tunics and elegant feathered dresses.

Aretha was flirty. So much so that she even asked that on the day of her death she be buried dressed in red and with high-heeled shoes of the same color, that of passion: his favorite.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io