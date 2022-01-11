News

Cynthia Erivo interpreter and producer of the Netflix movie Blink Speed

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 days ago
Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo, who will soon be in Disney’s Pinocchio and Luther, alongside Idris Elba, will star and produce the Netflix film Blink Speed.

Cynthia Erivo prepares to interpret and produce for Netflix science fiction film Blink Speed. Based on Eric Brown’s short story, the film will see Erivo as a young woman haunted by a rare and mysterious ability acquired after a near-death experience. His newfound ability may also be the key to unlocking the truth behind his fragmented memories from the past.

Harriet: Cynthia Erivo in a scene from the film

Eric Brown will write the script which will be produced by Matt Jackson along with Cynthia Erivo and Solome Williams with their company Edith’s Daughter.

Recently, Cynthia Erivo was cast with Ariana Grande to play the adaptation of the popular Broadway musical Wicked as Elphaba, future Wicked Witch of the West and rival of Glinda (Ariana Grande). Shooting for the film will kick off in the summer.

Erivo will also join Idris Elba in Luther, a film based on the cult BBC crime series.


