Cynthia Klitbo unmasks Juan Vidal: he has an anger problem

Cynthia Klitbo break the silence about John Vidal and explodes against his ex, with whom he started dating after breaking his relationship with the youtuber ‘Group King’“Look at what things are, people told me ‘how good because you already have one with shoes!'” He began to say before various media outlets outside Televisa.

The actress continued commenting that her experience with Juan as a couple was not as good as it was with Rey Grupero and expressed for the first time the reasons for that ended up with the actor, exposing anger problems, “In the case of Juan Vidal, we ended up because he has a very big anger problem, he has anger, he is a person who is always in a bad mood, every day; that he bases his entire life experience on how many muscles I have, and that for him all women are a way of accommodating himself both economically and publicly, so don’t go with the feint, the gentleman is the Grupero King “.

In addition, Klitbo called Juan Vidal “chichifo” because he showed that he owes him money, however, he does not seek to take him to a legal instance because he recognizes that it is what he “is paying” for having had an affair with him, “(he has) an appearance in front of the cameras, today, today I was talking with his girl, about money I lent him because of his daughter, because of his house, because of his rent, and now I have to argue with his girl because he can’t pay me in dollars, and if I showed you the offenses that there are in the chats on his part, how he talks to women and how he expresses himself about women, it would give you a toothache, so don’t go with the feint, gentleman is my Group King”.

“I am not going to take him to a legal instance, one has to know when he is with a man and when he is with a chichifo, and those have a price and you pay, it is what it cost,” he said.

The actress, on the other hand, expressed herself differently from Rey Grupero, with whom she says she continues to communicate and talk about her problems and heartbreaks despite the fact that they ended their love relationship, “King Grupero, and to this day, continues to protect me, takes care of me, He asks me if my little heart is fine, it’s wrong, he tells me his things, he always supported me financially, he gave me a monthly wool, when we both didn’t have a peso in the pandemic, between the two of us we did it, he was very famous, stupidly famous on the Internet, my followers went up, he taught me how to manage networks, I was very famous on television, we made a couple and we did a great matching (connection) there, incredible, I describe him as a gentleman, and whoever his wife was He is going to say it, apart from making him laugh a lot, all day, and he is a person who still has that innocence, “he said.

Finally, Cynthia warned Niurka now that she is very close to Juan and they have exchanged kisses, “comadrita take care of yourself!”, she concluded.