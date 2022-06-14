Cynthia Klitbo warns Niurka Marcos about her affair with Juan Vidal in La Casa de los Famosos

the mexican actress Cynthia Klitbo She was interviewed and consulted, as is customary, about her former partners. She herself took advantage of sending a message to Niurka Marcos threatens to hit Laura Bozzo with a “biscuit” in La Casa de los Famosos 2who walks in the middle of a romance – love affair in The House of the Famous 2 with the ex-boyfriend of Cynthia, John Vidal. “He’s already lowering the creams, he’s already asking for food… Comadrita, take care of yourself.”

While Niurka Marcos and Juan Vidal they continue with their romance in the reality show Telemundo, The House of the Famous 2, the ex of the heartthrob sent a warning message to the Cuban star: “In the case of Juan Vidal we ended up because he has a very big anger problem… He has anger every day… He is a person who is always in a bad mood . He is a person who bases his life experience on how many muscles I have… And that for him women are a way of accommodating himself both economically and publicly. So don’t go with the feint…”, he added Cynthia Klitbo.

The Mexican actress continued talking about the new love of Niurka Marcos, which was conceived in La Casa de los Famosos. He assured that Juan Vidal owes him money that he lent him: “…Today I am fighting with your girl about some money I lent her because her daughter, because of her house, because of her rent, mommy, I can’t… And now I have to argue with your girl because she doesn’t want to pay me in dollars. And if I were to show you the offenses she has in her chats on her part, how she talks about women and offenses and how she expresses herself about women…”

When asked if Cynthia Klitbo whether or not to take legal action against John Vidal He said no: “My love, one has to know when one is with a man and when he is with a chichis and those have a price and it is paid …”, were the last words of the actress.

While Niurka Marcos continues to live her love affair in the reality show of La Casa de Los Famosos. However, she has already broken down in tears for John Vidal and for some attitudes that he has had with the rest of the participants.

As for the relationship of Laura Bozzo Y Niurka Marcos both continue in a “carry and bring”. Sometimes they have strong arguments and then they forgive each other and as if nothing happened. However, the peace is short-lived and the controversy between the two celebrities is always on.

