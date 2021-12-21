Cynthia Lummis, Bitcoin and the ethical question

The senator Cynthia Lummis owns at least 5 bitcoins. This is what the very popular Twitter account Bitcoin Archive finds.

Bitcoin investments by Senator Cynthia Lummis

The conclusion of the 5 Bitcoins emerges by analyzing an article from the Wall Street Journal in which it says that the senator has $ 250,000 in Bitcoin. The account is quickly done: currently BTC is worth $ 48,700, so Senator Lummis owns it just over 5 BTC.

But even this conclusion could actually be forced. In fact, it emerges from tax returns that politicians in Congress are required to submit, that Cynthia Lummis in 2020 he had between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 in Bitcoin. It is not known whether he made other investments in 2021.

What is certain is that Bitcoins are his only investment, apart from family ranches, at least by reading his tax return reported by the Bitcoin Politicians website.

The Wall Street Journal article and the ethical question

According to the Wall Street Journal, Senator Lummis and Senator Patrick Toomey are in an awkward position precisely because they own Bitcoin. In truth Pat Toomey owns shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust.

But being both members of the Senate Banking Commission, they would be in conflict of interest. Unless they sell their own BTC.

Senator Lummis doesn’t really think about it, so much so that she told the newspaper:

“It is a commodity. Should I also sell my cows? “

The point is that the commission they are part of is the one that called to write the rules for cryptocurrencies. This is where one arises ethical question: is it legitimate for them to have cryptocurrencies? The answer is yes, there is nothing illegal. Is it even appropriate? Here the answer poses another question: why shouldn’t it be?

To say that the two senators have to sell their Bitcoins in order not to be in a conflict of interest risks being an exercise in hypocrisy. It would be like establishing to all the members of the Commission that you cannot have any type of investment.

The necessary experience

In fact both have hinted that not only will they not sell their own cryptocurrencies, but having them puts them in a privileged condition.

It is no coincidence that it was the two of them who presented an amendment which would have mitigated the deleterious effects of the Infrastructure Bill on the crypto sector.

It is evident that to understand Bitcoin it is necessary to own it. To legislate on Bitcoin, it is also useful to have the contribution of those who know how they work. This is why their presence in the Banking Commission of the Senate of the US Congress is an added value and not a deterrent.

After all, the crypto industry expects to be able to make a contribution to the regulation that will come to the United States. Coinbase already has submitted his proposal and awaits the reactions of policy-makers.

But if the vision is that you don’t have to have Bitcoin to talk about Bitcoin, then the risk is that tough times are announced for the cryptocurrency sector in the United States.