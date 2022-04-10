Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera have wedding plans; these are all the details

Mexico City.- Just a few days ago, the entertainment journalist alex kaffie assured that Cynthia Rodriguez Y Charles Rivera were married in a secret wedding and that they will leave Mexico soon.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Now the presenter also mentioned the famous couple again to announce that they both have plans to weddingbut this time it is the singer’s younger brother who will marry.

According to the contributor the sun risesCarlos’s brother is close to stepping on the altar, since he found out about this from a very good source and wrote it in one of his most recent columns in a newspaper with national circulation.

The same person who ‘blew’ me that Omar Reyes Perez better known as Faisy was getting married in Puebla informs me that the brother-in-law of all of Mexico, that is, the younger brother of Carlos Rivera, is about to get married. Yes, the blood relative of the successful singer will give the ‘yes I accept’ soon, “he reads.

He added that it is Cynthia Rodríguez herself who is helping her brother-in-law’s fiancée with the preparations for the ceremony because of the good relationship they have:

By the way, Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera’s partner, gets along so well with his brother-in-law’s fiancée that she is helping him organize the wedding,” the journalist said.

In this way, the actors will also witness one more wedding, while among the rumors that they have supposedly already married, the couple has not come out to clarify any situation, because they keep their relationship private.

Source: TV Notes