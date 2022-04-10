Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera will say yes to the wedding

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera Wedding and baby at the door? | Instagram

Cynthia Rodriguez and Charles Rivera They would be starring in a civil union, the couple has been together since 2015/2016, so it would be news that many of their fans would expect.

The singer Cynthia Rodriguez and Charles Rivera They have dealt with strong rumors in recent days such as the possibility of a maternity at the door and now a great wedding, which many expect, the couple finally closes their love story with a flourish.

Although so far, neither Cynthia Rodriguez nor Carlos Rivera have clarified the wave of rumors that revolves around them, the truth is that this new event in their days would bring them closer to the possibility of sealing their love very soon.

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera Wedding and baby at the door? Photo: Capture Instagram



Or at least that’s what his loyal fans would expect after the “host of Venga la Alegría“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz and the theater actor participate in the next wedding of the singer’s brother.

According to new reports by the communicator, Alex Kaffie, Cynthia Rodriguez and Rivera’s younger brother will marry very soon, as confirmed:

The same person who ´told me´ that Omar Reyes Pérez, better known as Faisy, was getting married in Puebla, informs me that the brother-in-law of all of Mexico, that is, the younger brother of Carlos Rivera, is about to get married.

Yes, the blood relative of the successful singer will say yes, I accept soon, the entertainment journalist wrote in one of the most recent columns of a national newspaper.

Also, he commented, it’s the same “rump princess“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who would be collaborating with the wedding preparations for her brother-in-law’s fiancée due to the excellent relationship they have:

By the way, Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera’s partner, gets along so well with his brother-in-law’s fiancée, who is helping him organize the wedding, he explained.

It is in this way that the actress of “Educating Nina“, “Open Heart” and “Woman Purchased” together with the actor from José El Soñador, would witness one more wedding, amid rumors that they would be married by civilian.

According to strong statements by Flor Rubio, who was questioned on the subject, she would have confirmed that her colleague from VLA and Rivera Guerra “had already starred in a civil affair.”

“What I believe, because it is very hermetic at that point, is that they got married civilly, I think, and that they are missing the church wedding, although if not” they are already an established couple….They are husband and wife,” commented the entertainment journalist.