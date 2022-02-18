Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera would already have their baby

Cynthia Rodríguez would already be pregnant with Carlos Rivera | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, who in the last days of 2021, expressed her desire to become a mother with Carlos Rivera, could be keeping a news that many of her followers are anxiously awaiting, they suggest.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, who has been in a relationship with Carlos Rivera since 2015, would have already managed to “get pregnant” with the also famous Carlos Rivera, it was Shanik Berman who would spoil the surprise for the popular show couple.

The journalist assured in a recent collaboration in the program “With Permission” together with José Origel, that the “host of Venga la Alegría” Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, would already be pregnant!









The presenter’s colleague, who has also appeared on the Hoy program, paraphrased one of the recent statements of the “Cynthia Rodriguez’s boyfriend“, Carlos Rivera, at the time he stated that “one of his biggest dreams, more than being an artist, was to have a son.”

There is already a little storage there, assured the announcer in the Pepillo program, to whom he suggested that the couple’s baby would already be in the womb of Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz.

According to Berman, the comment of the “theater actor“The one who recently premiered, José “El Soñador”, is not a product of chance, but it is news that they still keep under wraps, he commented.

They have a quiet little guard, it seems to me that Cynthia Rodríguez is already pregnant, she assured and she even commented to one of the production that surely he also already knew.

For his part, the presenter questioned the writer about how could he know this news? reiterating later that it will be something very cool if it is true. To which Shanik replied that she was assured that the “pregnancy” of the “Princess Grupera“It was a fact.

That is why they have already announced, but they are going to wait for the four months to pass, and Pepillo replied: It’s 3 months.

The colleague of Tv Azteca and Azteca Uno, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, was born on May 8, 1984, so she is currently 37, two years older than Carlos Rivera, who is 35.

Finally, the communicator stated that she hoped that everything was true and that in a not too distant time, the “TV actress“Finally reveal that” you are pregnant “” I hope!… And if not, I hope you get pregnant soon “he commented, while Origel sent congratulations in advance to Carlos Rivera.

It should be remembered that during a special Christmas program in 2021, the actress of programs such as “Todo un Show” and soap operas and series such as “Educando a Nina”, “A corazón abierta” among others, wrote a letter in which she asked Santa a baby of flesh and blood.