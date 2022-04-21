Cynthia Rodríguez as a master wears the color of the season

Entertainment

Cynthia Rodríguez wears the color that dominates the trends this spring, with an ensemble consisting of a skirt and a double-breasted jacket in orange, the “Coahuilan“, he showed because he is among the most beautiful.

With a magnificent silhouette that makes each garment shine, the singerCynthia Rodríguez, who rose from the ranks of “The academy“, reappears with one of the strong summer trends in a postcard that he posted on his Instagram account.

The legs of the today “host of Venga la Alegría“, They captured much of the attention by showing off their stylish charms with a short skirt and flounce at the bottom of less than 900 pesos, which was combined with gold strappy sneakers tied at the ankle.

A matching jacket in the form of a sleeveless blazer covered the upper part of the silhouette of the “Princess Grupera” who models in two postcards that he shared on his Instagram account in the popular application.

My look of the day, I leave you good night kisses, it is read in the message that accompanies the publication of the “television actress”, who appears with her cell phone in hand.

Where on many occasions it has been proven that the presenter of “quite a show” is among the favorites, gaining more and more sympathy and admiration from the public and several regulars to the application, accumulating 3.7 million subscribers to date.

The famous 37-year-old, born on May 8, 1984, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has collaborated in different advertising campaigns and has led some of the contests sponsored by the morning of Tv Azteca, has stood out as one of the ” best dressed.”

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He does not lose pace with the latest trends and it was in a duet of images that the interpreter of “If you are not with me”, captured several glances and reactions from his entourage of admirers who had nothing but endless praise for the interpreter of “Educating Nina”.

My love, Gorgeous, In any way or change of look or clothing you look and you are very beautiful, Rest beautiful, Linda

It is read in the comments of the most recent publication of the also “Mexican youtuber”, who achieved the winning combination with the vibrant color that reigns in this season.

