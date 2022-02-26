Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera react to photo Jealousy?

Cynthia Rodríguez in a short colored outfit makes them fall in love | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez shows off her most colorful outfit and melts hearts in a short ensemble in the corridors of Tv Azteca, and even Carlos Rivera writes her a message.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez wears a colored blazer outfit with short shorts that exposed her slim legs.

The famous “host of Venga la Alegría“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, is captured in three postcards that she published from her official Instagram account, which she accompanied with a brief description.

Smile with me. Look @modayaccesoriosriojas, it is read in the post shared a day ago.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a short color outfit makes them fall in love. Photo: Capture Instagram



The “Best dressed“, who accumulates 3.6 million subscribers on Instagram modeled all his charm in a couple of snapshots that left even Carlos Rivera speechless, who commented with a couple of emojis with a little face and a red heart.

The “Academy alumna” Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, appears in various angles from a bench in one of the corridors outside the Ajusco production company, the “Coahuilan“He captivated all his fans who dedicated some other reactions.

The fans, who also expressed a lot of concern about a small scratch that can be seen on one of their knees, the result of a possible mishap of the “TV actress“.

“Knees worthy of a warrior, what happened to your knee? We love that you’re a #chicariojas, there’s no video? How was the fall! You fell my beautiful princess, Heeeey @cynoficial How’s that knee going? Your scratch, I hope everything is fine, Cyn, your knees are small, you have to take care of yourself”

Some users recalled that the presenter of “A Whole Show” frequently stars in incidents that have brought her to the ground.

That Cynthia always falls that barbaric, comment followers.

The so-called “rump princess” who participates in the new “Kings of Playback” contest, sponsored by the morning broadcast, showed off her slender legs with gold sneakers.

The famous 37-year-old, born on May 8, 1984, Deyanira Ruiz, has left the public fascinated in many of her appearances in the new reality show.

Rodríguez Ruiz, who also has a career on television by acting in series and soap operas that include titles such as “Educating a Nina”, “Woman bought” and “A heart open”.