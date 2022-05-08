Cynthia Rodríguez celebrates an anniversary and remembers its beginnings

Cynthia Rodríguez turned years old, this is how Carlos Rivera celebrated her | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez is on long tablecloths and it is that this Sunday, May 8, she celebrates her 38th anniversary of life, so apparently she would be very spoiled from the first hours as she shared in recent images.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez published a series of images and stories in which she showed how she celebrated her day in a very special way.

In a couple of stories, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, who rose to fame from the ranks of “The academy“He published images and videos showing how the celebrations were in the early hours of this Sunday.

Cynthia Rodríguez had her birthday, this is how Carlos Rivera celebrated her. Photo: Capture Instagram



The famous 38-year-old, born in Monclova, Coahuila, would have toasted with champagne and tasted a delicious “C”-shaped cake adorned with orange and purple flowers, as well as a legend that reads “Happy Birthday” .

the gorgeous”host of Venga la Alegría“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has been on the air for 17 years on Tv Azteca, added a message in which the legend “It’s my birthday!”

The so-called “Princess Grupera” who began his career at the beginning of 2005, as part of the Sunday music program, where he won fourth place in the competition, showed his hand while holding a glass as a toast.

The beautiful interpreter of “If you are not with me” shared two video clips in which she also thanked the artist of the birthday cake: “Thank you @chef_harumisalinas”, can be seen in the message.

Likewise, the one who was invited to the Second and Third “Star Challenge“He showed some of the details he has received so far to his faithful 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

In another of the short recordings, you can listen to an audio with the voice of Rodríguez Ruiz who thanks @lizderma and @drmiguelderma for the details they gave on his birthday.

A bouquet of red flowers would reach the hands of the “mexican youtuber“, who is expected very soon to share the surprises that Carlos Rivera would have for his “beloved”.