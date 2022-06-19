Cynthia Rodríguez, crystal reflects silhouette in two-piece suit

Cynthia Rodríguez in a beach suit is presumed from Europe | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez was in charge of keeping her loyal followers very informed of her steps on her trip to Europe and it was in a video where the beautiful Coahuilense shared a video in which she shows her slender silhouette in a red beach suit.

In a red two-piece ensemble, the curvaceous silhouette of the singerCynthia Rodríguez was reflected in the glass of a room where she would be staying, apparently the famous 38-year-old was preparing to enjoy some time under water according to what can be seen in the image of the clip.

In the middle of what would be her “honeymoon” with Carlos Rivera, the “former academic“has shared moments alone in the midst of the sites that have toured cities such as Rome, Florence and Pisa, as well as some of the most recognized emblems in each place.

Cynthia Rodríguez in a beach suit is presumed from Europe. Photo: Capture Instagram



Now the callrump princess“He shook the platforms again, particularly on Instagram where he shared a short video in which he shows off his figure, which is reflected through the glass of a room.

Everything seems to indicate that today the host of Venga la Alegríawould be walking through the Mediterranean after last Thursday Carlos Rivera himself would have posted a snapshot on his account from the Island of Mykonos, one of the most visited sites in Greece.

The so-called “husband of Cynthia Rodriguez“With whom they assure, “they held a wedding in Europe, of which they sold the exclusive (according to Ventaneando), he also appeared with scant clothing on a postcard in which he looks standing up and with the sea as the background on the postcard.

With only a short, the “partner of Cynthia Rodríguez”, since 2015, appears only in one image in which she also exposed her athletic figure that sparked various reactions.

Apparently, both Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera undertook their flight out of the spotlight at a good time where they have been able to enjoy good weather in general and proof of this is that the also actress of “Educating Nina” models an outfit ready to cool off in the water.

So far it is unknown what other sites are on the tour that the couple performs or when the date will be when they would return since the one born on May 8, 1984, said goodbye to the broadcast a few weeks ago, hinting that she would be absent from the morning a good time.

Given this, her colleagues reminded her, they would wait for her with open arms upon her return, it was Anette Cuburú herself, one of her colleagues, who commented on how happy it makes her to see the driver enjoy this experience so much.